10 Best K-dramas: Ghosts and Supernatural
In a chilling romance, a woman who sees ghosts meets a CEO who can banish them with touch. Their supernatural journey unveils dark secrets
Image: SBS
Master's Sun
A divine bromance, a goblin and his amnesiac reaper friend navigate centuries, unraveling a fateful connection. Stunning visuals and poignant storytelling
Image: tvN
Goblin
A haunted hotel's tale, the mysterious owner serves wandering spirits. A former elite hotelier joins her quest, forging bonds across life and death
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Supernatural duo dynamics, a ghost-seeing high schooler and an exorcist team up to vanquish malicious spirits. Comedy, heart, and eerie thrills
Image: tvN
Bring It On, Ghost
A contract with fate, a woman inadvertently summons doom. As they navigate love's complexities, they unravel cosmic mysteries.
Doom at Your Service
Image: tvN
Possession with a twist, a shy chef is possessed by a lustful ghost. Hilarity ensues as they navigate love, life, and lingering spirits
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
Ghostly investigations, a detective with a tragic past gains the ability to see ghosts. Together, they solve cold cases and find closure
Image: tvN
Who Are You
Soul-saving superheroes, a team of noodle shop workers harness supernatural abilities to hunt evil spirits. Action, humor, and heartfelt bonds against a backdrop of Korean mythology
Image: OCN
The Uncanny Counter
Mythical fox protector, a gumiho seeks love and battles malevolent forces. Modern-day fantasy intertwines with folklore in this visually stunning epic
Image: tvN
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Dreamy bar, soulful healing, a mysterious woman and her team run a pop-up bar, resolving customers' past traumas through dreams. A whimsical blend of fantasy and therapy
Image: JTBC
Mystic Pop-up Bar