Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas: Ghosts and Supernatural 

In a chilling romance, a woman who sees ghosts meets a CEO who can banish them with touch. Their supernatural journey unveils dark secrets

Image: SBS

Master's Sun 

A divine bromance, a goblin and his amnesiac reaper friend navigate centuries, unraveling a fateful connection. Stunning visuals and poignant storytelling

Image: tvN

Goblin 

A haunted hotel's tale, the mysterious owner serves wandering spirits. A former elite hotelier joins her quest, forging bonds across life and death

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna 

Supernatural duo dynamics, a ghost-seeing high schooler and an exorcist team up to vanquish malicious spirits. Comedy, heart, and eerie thrills

Image: tvN

Bring It On, Ghost 

A contract with fate, a woman inadvertently summons doom. As they navigate love's complexities, they unravel cosmic mysteries.

Doom at Your Service

Image: tvN

Possession with a twist, a shy chef is possessed by a lustful ghost. Hilarity ensues as they navigate love, life, and lingering spirits

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost 

Ghostly investigations, a detective with a tragic past gains the ability to see ghosts. Together, they solve cold cases and find closure

Image: tvN

Who Are You

Soul-saving superheroes, a team of noodle shop workers harness supernatural abilities to hunt evil spirits. Action, humor, and heartfelt bonds against a backdrop of Korean mythology

Image: OCN

The Uncanny Counter

Mythical fox protector, a gumiho seeks love and battles malevolent forces. Modern-day fantasy intertwines with folklore in this visually stunning epic

Image: tvN

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

Dreamy bar, soulful healing, a mysterious woman and her team run a pop-up bar, resolving customers' past traumas through dreams. A whimsical blend of fantasy and therapy

Image: JTBC

Mystic Pop-up Bar

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here