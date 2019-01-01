10 best K-dramas in the enemies-lovers trope

Star teacher boyfriend x side dish store owner girlfriend. That’s actually how Crash Course in Romance ends. But before the two protagonists reach that point, there are stolen identities, embarrassments, crazy chases, and so much more
Image: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
In Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Hong Do Shik finds his quiet seaside village upended by the arrival of the attractive yet poised city girl Yoon Hye Jin
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
The Innocent Man does just that. Kang Ma Roo, a medical student, and Han Jae Hee, a reporter, used to be madly in love until Jae Hee betrayed Ma Roo, leaving him to take the blame for a murder she committed
The Innocent Man
Image: KBS2
Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi star in this saccharine sweet Korean drama that follows former high school sweethearts turning into complete strangers then being forced to work together and ultimately fall in love
Image: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
The best thing about Shooting Stars is that above being a savory enemies rom-com, it also world as a workplace comedy. The story follows Gong Tae Sung, who is the nation’s beloved star
Shooting Stars
Image: tvN
Past Lives actor Teo Yoo stars opposite Kim Ok-bin, who earlier appeared in The Villainess as a strong female lead in this exciting and hilarious Korean drama
Love to Hate You
Image: Netflix
No Hwi Oh works as a detective at Gangnam Police Station. The cases he handles in the violent crimes division have hardened his exterior but also given him anger issues, making him aggressive
Mad for Each Other
Image: KakaoTV
What happens when the person who hates you with a passion is your only hope at being proven not guilty of murder? Suspicious Partner is set around a highly talented and straightforward prosecutor, Noh Ji-wook
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS
About four centuries ago, during the Joseon Dynasty period, an alien named Do Min Joon landed on Earth. Ever since his arrival, he has been skeptical of humans and has tried to stay as far away from them as possible
My Love From the Star
Image: SBS
Based on the adorable webtoon Noona Fan Dot Com, this 2019 drama features every little sequence that makes enemies-to-lovers interesting. Her Private Life follows Sung Deok Mi, who deeply enjoys her role as an art gallery curator