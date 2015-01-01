Heading 3

10 Best K-dramas of the Decade

A coming-of-age story about five friends growing up in the 1980s 

Reply 1988 (2015)

Image: tvN

A Korean-American military officer returns to Joseon in the early 1900s and falls in love with a noblewoman 

Mr Sunshine (2018)

Image: tvN

An immortal Goblin falls in love with a woman who can see ghosts 

Goblin (2016)

Image: tvN

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier 

Crash Landing on You (2019) 

Image: tvN

A crown prince tries to stop a zombie outbreak in Joseon

Kingdom (2019-2021) 

Image: Netflix

Squid Game (2021) 

Image: Netflix

A group of people are invited to participate in a twisted version of children’s games in order to win a large sum of money 

A Korean-Italian mafia consigliere returns to Korea to take revenge on those who betrayed him 

Image: tvN

Vincenzo (2021) 

A man with a personality disorder and a woman with autism spectrum disorder fall in love

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) 

The story of five doctors who are friends and colleagues 

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021) 

Image: tvN

A woman goes undercover to avenge her father's death 

My Name (2021) 

Image: Netflix

