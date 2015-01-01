10 Best K-dramas of the Decade
A coming-of-age story about five friends growing up in the 1980s
Reply 1988 (2015)
Image: tvN
A Korean-American military officer returns to Joseon in the early 1900s and falls in love with a noblewoman
Mr Sunshine (2018)
Image: tvN
An immortal Goblin falls in love with a woman who can see ghosts
Goblin (2016)
Image: tvN
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You (2019)
Image: tvN
A crown prince tries to stop a zombie outbreak in Joseon
Kingdom (2019-2021)
Image: Netflix
Squid Game (2021)
Image: Netflix
A group of people are invited to participate in a twisted version of children’s games in order to win a large sum of money
A Korean-Italian mafia consigliere returns to Korea to take revenge on those who betrayed him
Image: tvN
Vincenzo (2021)
A man with a personality disorder and a woman with autism spectrum disorder fall in love
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
The story of five doctors who are friends and colleagues
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
Image: tvN
Click Here
A woman goes undercover to avenge her father's death
My Name (2021)
Image: Netflix