10 Best K-dramas on Disney+Hotstar
Image credit: JTBC
Snowdrop
A romance drama set in 1987, following the love story of a North Korean spy and a university student amid political turmoil
A thrilling mystery about a teenager seeking the truth behind her brother’s suspicious death, delving into themes of justice and retribution
Image credit: Disney+
Revenge of Others
A romantic musical drama about two best friends who explore their feelings for each other through the creation of a song
Image credit: Disney+
Soundtrack #1
A legal drama about a struggling lawyer who gets involved in a murder case, uncovering a massive conspiracy along the way
Image credit: MBC
Big Mouth
A coming-of-age drama following a group of fresh recruits at a police university as they face challenges and forge strong friendships
Rookie Cops
Image credit: Disney+
A superhero drama about three teenagers who discover their superpowers and the secrets of their parents' pasts
Moving
Image credit: Disney+
A romantic comedy where a top math instructor and his secretary enter a fake engagement amid a murder threat and unexpected events
Crazy Love
Image credit: KBS
A melodrama about a woman seeking revenge against her father's mistress, only to find herself falling for the woman's son
Call It Love
Image credit: Disney+
An action-packed drama where a fitness enthusiast and a cop team up to solve crimes, blending humor and thrilling investigations
Flex X Cop
Image credit: SBS
A mystery romance where a chef suddenly shares emotions with a woman he’s never met, unraveling secrets and old wounds
Link: Eat, Love, Kill
Image credit: tvN