Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas on Disney+Hotstar

Image credit: JTBC

Snowdrop

A romance drama set in 1987, following the love story of a North Korean spy and a university student amid political turmoil

A thrilling mystery about a teenager seeking the truth behind her brother’s suspicious death, delving into themes of justice and retribution

Image credit: Disney+

Revenge of Others

A romantic musical drama about two best friends who explore their feelings for each other through the creation of a song

Image credit: Disney+

Soundtrack #1

A legal drama about a struggling lawyer who gets involved in a murder case, uncovering a massive conspiracy along the way

Image credit: MBC

Big Mouth

A coming-of-age drama following a group of fresh recruits at a police university as they face challenges and forge strong friendships

Rookie Cops

Image credit: Disney+

A superhero drama about three teenagers who discover their superpowers and the secrets of their parents' pasts

Moving

Image credit: Disney+

A romantic comedy where a top math instructor and his secretary enter a fake engagement amid a murder threat and unexpected events

Crazy Love

Image credit: KBS

A melodrama about a woman seeking revenge against her father's mistress, only to find herself falling for the woman's son

Call It Love

Image credit: Disney+

An action-packed drama where a fitness enthusiast and a cop team up to solve crimes, blending humor and thrilling investigations

Flex X Cop

Image credit: SBS

A mystery romance where a chef suddenly shares emotions with a woman he’s never met, unraveling secrets and old wounds

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Image credit: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here