10 Best K-Dramas on Female Friendships

The show tells a beautiful story about three working women who become subject to various ups and downs in their journeys, but despite that, they meet up after work for drinks and talk about their lives.
Work Later, Drink Now
This show sheds light on rivalries between its characters at a birth center as well as how they later come together and face challenges that revolve around motherhood.
Birthcare Centre
This show is perfect to watch on a gloomy day as it tells a tale involving 5 flatmates. The show is about their struggles and their evolving friendship.
Hello, My Twenties
This show focuses on a bond that three sisters shared and how it has evolved through various circumstances. The storyline will truly keep you hooked.
Little Women
The show focuses on a group of female friends who have faced different challenges and despite everything, they share their wisdom and also go on a path of self-discovery.
Dear My Friends
This gripping show is about three women who unite and plan on taking revenge, during which their bond blossoms and deepens beautifully.
Avengers Social Club
The show is a perfect example of the issues and challenges that women have to go through at the workplace. The plot is about three women who face such difficulties and how they overcome them.
Search: WWW
Our Blues tells multiple engaging stories about people of Jeju Island, one of which includes an honest yet complicated relationship between two women.
Our Blues
The type of show that you can watch repeatedly. The show portrays a bond between two friends who have an age gap. But despite that, their bond deepens as they support each other during difficult times.
Summer Strike
This show showcases a wholesome bond between three grandmothers who are best friends. This one is not to be missed out on!