Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas Set in Europe

A tech thriller set in Spain, blending virtual reality and reality, making it stand out

Image: tvN 

Memories of the Alhambra 

With scenes in France, it explores love through culinary experiences, adding a European flair

Image: MBC

Dinner Mate

Partly set in Cuba, this romance drama beautifully captures the allure of travel and unexpected love

Image: tvN

Encounter

Features picturesque scenes in Norway, enhancing the storyline's charm

When the Camellia Blooms 

Image: KBS2 

Incorporates picturesque European settings as a backdrop for time-traveling romance

Tomorrow With You 

image: tvN

Record of Youth 

image: tvN

A portion set in Paris adds a fashionable touch to this youth-centered drama

A classic melodrama with a portion set in Austria, offering breathtaking landscapes and romance

image: KBS2

Spring Waltz 

Brief European scenes enhance the romantic comedy's charm and add travel dreams

image: MBC

My Lovely Sam-Soon 

A unique time-loop romance set partly in France, providing a fresh perspective on love

One More Time

image: Netflix

The picturesque Czech Republic setting adds an extra layer of romance to this love story

image: SBS

Temperature of Love 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here