10 Best K-dramas Set in Europe
A tech thriller set in Spain, blending virtual reality and reality, making it stand out
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
With scenes in France, it explores love through culinary experiences, adding a European flair
Image: MBC
Dinner Mate
Partly set in Cuba, this romance drama beautifully captures the allure of travel and unexpected love
Image: tvN
Encounter
Features picturesque scenes in Norway, enhancing the storyline's charm
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
Incorporates picturesque European settings as a backdrop for time-traveling romance
Tomorrow With You
image: tvN
Record of Youth
image: tvN
A portion set in Paris adds a fashionable touch to this youth-centered drama
A classic melodrama with a portion set in Austria, offering breathtaking landscapes and romance
image: KBS2
Spring Waltz
Brief European scenes enhance the romantic comedy's charm and add travel dreams
image: MBC
My Lovely Sam-Soon
A unique time-loop romance set partly in France, providing a fresh perspective on love
One More Time
image: Netflix
Click Here
The picturesque Czech Republic setting adds an extra layer of romance to this love story
image: SBS
Temperature of Love