Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 1, 2023

10 Best K-dramas Set in Foreign Land

In the enchanting city of Granada, Spain, a troubled investment CEO stumbles upon a mysterious hostel that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy

Image: tvN

Memories of the Alhambra (2018)

Amid the backdrop of war-torn Greece, a special forces soldier and a doctor find love in the most unlikely of circumstances

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she falls for a charming army officer

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

A centuries-old mermaid with magical powers encounters a con artist in modern-day Spain

Image: MBC

The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017)

In the vibrant city of Havana, Cuba, a young woman on a solo trip meets a mysterious photographer with a hidden past

Image: tvN

The Encounter (2019)

A lost heir with amnesia rediscovers himself and falls in love with a kind-hearted supermarket employee in France

Image: MBC

Shopping King Louie (2016)

A group of strangers embark on a package tour of France, where they find unexpected connections and romance

Image: JTBC

The Package (2017)

A former soldier turned bodyguard becomes entangled in a web of power struggles and forbidden love in Spain

Image: tvN

The K2 (2016)

A detective and a surgeon search for their missing loved ones in the labyrinthine forests of Manila, Philippines

Image: KBS2

Forest (2018)

A Korean woman and a French chef find love amidst the enchanting backdrop of Paris, France

Image: SBS

Lovers in Paris (2004)

