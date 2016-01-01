10 Best K-dramas Set in Foreign Land
In the enchanting city of Granada, Spain, a troubled investment CEO stumbles upon a mysterious hostel that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra (2018)
Amid the backdrop of war-torn Greece, a special forces soldier and a doctor find love in the most unlikely of circumstances
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she falls for a charming army officer
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
A centuries-old mermaid with magical powers encounters a con artist in modern-day Spain
Image: MBC
The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017)
In the vibrant city of Havana, Cuba, a young woman on a solo trip meets a mysterious photographer with a hidden past
Image: tvN
The Encounter (2019)
A lost heir with amnesia rediscovers himself and falls in love with a kind-hearted supermarket employee in France
Image: MBC
Shopping King Louie (2016)
A group of strangers embark on a package tour of France, where they find unexpected connections and romance
Image: JTBC
The Package (2017)
A former soldier turned bodyguard becomes entangled in a web of power struggles and forbidden love in Spain
Image: tvN
The K2 (2016)
A detective and a surgeon search for their missing loved ones in the labyrinthine forests of Manila, Philippines
Image: KBS2
Forest (2018)
A Korean woman and a French chef find love amidst the enchanting backdrop of Paris, France
Image: SBS
Lovers in Paris (2004)