june 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas Starring Kim Ji Won

Sanjukta Choudhury

Kim Ji Won stars as Choi Aera, a strong and ambitious young woman striving to follow her dreams while navigating life and love

Image Credit: KBS 2TV

Fight for My Way (2017)

Kim Ji Won plays Yoon Myeongjoo, an army doctor in a complicated relationship with Sergeant Seo Dae-young. Their love story is set against a backdrop of military life and global crises

Image Credit: KBS 2TV

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Kim Ji Won stars in this highly anticipated drama, portraying a woman who navigates personal and professional upheaval with resilience and grace

Queen of Tears (2024)

Image Credit: tvN

In this popular drama, Kim Ji Won is Rachel Yoo, a wealthy and confident heiress engaged to the male lead, causing tension and drama among the elite high school students

Image Credit: SBS

The Heirs (2013)

Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Tanya, a descendant of a prophesied leader in a mythical land. The drama mixes fantasy, history, and politics

Arthdal Chronicles (2019)

Image Credit: tvN

Kim Ji Won plays Lee Eunoh, a free-spirited woman who captures the heart of the male lead in this romantic drama set in the bustling city

Lovestruck in the City (2020)

Image Credit: kakao tv

Kim Ji Won  stars as Yeom Mijung, a woman seeking to break free from her monotonous life and find her true self in this introspective drama

My Liberation Notes (2022)

Image Credit: JTBC

In this crime thriller, Kim Ji Won plays Ma Jiul, a quirky and lively webtoon artist who becomes involved in the mystery of a serial killer

Gap-dong (2014)

Image Credit: tvN

Kim Ji Won makes a special appearance as the young version of the female lead, adding depth to the historical narrative set in the early 20th century

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Image Credit: tvN

Kim Ji Won portrays Seol Hanna, a gymnast with a strong personality who competes for the affection of the male lead, adding layers to the love triangle

To the Beautiful You (2012)

Image Credit: SBS

