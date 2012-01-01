10 Best K-dramas Starring Kim Ji Won
Sanjukta Choudhury
Kim Ji Won stars as Choi Aera, a strong and ambitious young woman striving to follow her dreams while navigating life and love
Image Credit: KBS 2TV
Fight for My Way (2017)
Kim Ji Won plays Yoon Myeongjoo, an army doctor in a complicated relationship with Sergeant Seo Dae-young. Their love story is set against a backdrop of military life and global crises
Image Credit: KBS 2TV
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Kim Ji Won stars in this highly anticipated drama, portraying a woman who navigates personal and professional upheaval with resilience and grace
Queen of Tears (2024)
Image Credit: tvN
In this popular drama, Kim Ji Won is Rachel Yoo, a wealthy and confident heiress engaged to the male lead, causing tension and drama among the elite high school students
Image Credit: SBS
The Heirs (2013)
Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Tanya, a descendant of a prophesied leader in a mythical land. The drama mixes fantasy, history, and politics
Arthdal Chronicles (2019)
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Ji Won plays Lee Eunoh, a free-spirited woman who captures the heart of the male lead in this romantic drama set in the bustling city
Lovestruck in the City (2020)
Image Credit: kakao tv
Kim Ji Won stars as Yeom Mijung, a woman seeking to break free from her monotonous life and find her true self in this introspective drama
My Liberation Notes (2022)
Image Credit: JTBC
In this crime thriller, Kim Ji Won plays Ma Jiul, a quirky and lively webtoon artist who becomes involved in the mystery of a serial killer
Gap-dong (2014)
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Ji Won makes a special appearance as the young version of the female lead, adding depth to the historical narrative set in the early 20th century
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Ji Won portrays Seol Hanna, a gymnast with a strong personality who competes for the affection of the male lead, adding layers to the love triangle
To the Beautiful You (2012)
Image Credit: SBS