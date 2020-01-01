10 best K-dramas starring Na In Woo
In this hit revenge drama, Na In Woo stars as the male lead Yoo Ji Hyuk, who plays an important role in the female lead Kang Ji Won’s(played by Park Min Young) journey of changing her fate
Image: tvN
Marry My Husband (2024)
In this crime fiction drama, Na In Woo is a skilled detective, Oh Jin Sung, who discovers hidden family secrets while looking for a suspect in a murder case
Image: ENA
Longing For You(2023)
Na In Woo plays a cursed fish seller Gong Soo Kwang in this fantasy drama, whose life changes when he meets Lee Seul Bi(played by Seohyun), a special woman with the power to foresee anyone’s future
=Image: KBS
Jinxed At First (2022)
In this webtoon-based drama, Na In Woo makes a special appearance as a gardener of Hwang Tae Yong’s (Lee Jong Won) family, who is a key player in the story and knows a big secret
The Golden Spoon(2022)
Image: MBC
In this historical drama, Na In Woo portrays a peace-loving warrior On Dal, who forsakes his morals to protect his lover Princess Pyeonggang(played by Kim So Hyun)
River Where the Moon Rises (2021)
Image: KBS
Based on a popular webtoon, this drama stars Na In Woo as Kang Han Sol, an aspiring singer, who struggles with stage fright
Her Bucket List (2021)
Image: Kakao Tv
In this college campus drama, Na In Woo stars as Yeo Joon Wan, who is well-accomplished and has a love-hate relationship with his younger brother, Yeo Joon(played by Park Ji Hoon)
At a Distance, Spring is Green (2021)
Image: KBS
Na In Woo stars as Kim Byeong In, the loyal cousin of Queen Kim So Yong, who never leaves her side in this Joseon drama
Mr. Queen (2020)
Image: tvN
Starring as Kim Won Hyung, Na In Woo serves as a friend of the crown prince in this fantasy drama, who turns into an evil spirit after his death
Mystic Pop-Up Bar(2020)
Image: JTBC
Click Here
In this drama starring Jun So Min and Yum Jung Ah, Na In Woo plays a nerdy engineering student named Doo Young, renting a room in Eo Young Mi’s(Yum Jung Ah)house
Cleaning Up(2019)
Image: JTBC