 Pujya Doss

January 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas with
a Cold Male Lead

Immerse in a swoon-worthy romance as a cold male lead unveils love's warmth beneath icy exteriors

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

Teen romance follows Oh Ha-ni's journey of facing rejection from a cold-hearted crush

Playful Kiss

Image: MBC

Navigate a contract relationship evolving into love with an arrogant business-oriented male lead

Something About 1%

Image: Dramax

Witness a unique love story with a stoic soldier, adding depth to this captivating drama

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Join Ji Chang-wook's enigmatic night courier, blending mystery, romance, and drama. 

Healer:

Image: KBS2

Goo Jun-Pyo, initially arrogant in a wealthy high school, leads with a cold demeanor

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2

Explore growth and healing without a traditional cold lead

It’s Okay Not to be Okay

Image: tvN

Kyung-seok's aloof charm distinguishes him in modern K-drama

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

Kim Tan's privileged life and love, featuring a cold male lead

The Heirs

Image: SBS

A lighthearted love story with humor and tension featuring a cold male lead

My Secret Romance

Image: OCN

