10 Best K-dramas with
a Cold Male Lead
Immerse in a swoon-worthy romance as a cold male lead unveils love's warmth beneath icy exteriors
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Teen romance follows Oh Ha-ni's journey of facing rejection from a cold-hearted crush
Playful Kiss
Image: MBC
Navigate a contract relationship evolving into love with an arrogant business-oriented male lead
Something About 1%
Image: Dramax
Witness a unique love story with a stoic soldier, adding depth to this captivating drama
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Join Ji Chang-wook's enigmatic night courier, blending mystery, romance, and drama.
Healer:
Image: KBS2
Goo Jun-Pyo, initially arrogant in a wealthy high school, leads with a cold demeanor
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
Explore growth and healing without a traditional cold lead
It’s Okay Not to be Okay
Image: tvN
Kyung-seok's aloof charm distinguishes him in modern K-drama
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Kim Tan's privileged life and love, featuring a cold male lead
The Heirs
Image: SBS
A lighthearted love story with humor and tension featuring a cold male lead
My Secret Romance
Image: OCN