Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

june 16, 2024

Korean

 10 best K-dramas with idol-turned-actors

Hwaranag: The Poet Warrior Youth marks BTS’ V’s acting debut and also his only K-drama till now

Image: ‘KBS2

Hwarang starring BTS’ V

Starring Jisoo and Jung Hae In in the lead roles, Snowdrops unfolds a heart-fluttering romance between two young individuals from enemy sides in the backdrop of the '90s

Image: JTBC

 BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Snowdrop

Hotel Del Luna features IU as a mysterious age-old owner of a mystical hotel that serves as the bridge between the living and dead world

Image: tvN

 IU’s Hotel Del Luna

This poignant slice-of-life stars IU as a poor woman trying to stay afloat with multiple jobs while taking care of her sick grandmother

IU’s My Mister

Image: tvN

Kim Seojeong transforms into a bold and playful woman in this rom-com when a young man hires her to pose as his fiance

Kim Seojeong’s A Business Proposal 

Image: SBS

Bae Suzy leads this inspiring youth drama as Seo Dal Mi, an ambitious young woman with a dream of becoming the Steve Jobs of South Korea

 Bae Suzy’s Start-Up

Image: tvN

Doona! tells the story of an enigmatic K-pop idol who has taken an early retirement and her mysterious life unfolds gradually

 Bae Suzy’s Doona!

Image: Netflix

Cha Eun Woo transforms into a charming model high-schooler who gets entangled in a love triangle

Cha Eun Woo’s True Beauty

Image: tvN

ZE:A member Park Hyung Sik transforms into a detective alongside Han Hyo Joo, leading this jolting zombie drama 

 Park Hyung Sik’s Happiness

Image: tvN

In this fantasy rom-com, Rowoon takes on the role of a high schooler, deeply in love with a girl from school

 Rowoon’s Extraordinary You

Image: MBC

