10 best K-dramas with idol-turned-actors
Hwaranag: The Poet Warrior Youth marks BTS’ V’s acting debut and also his only K-drama till now
Image: ‘KBS2
Hwarang starring BTS’ V
Starring Jisoo and Jung Hae In in the lead roles, Snowdrops unfolds a heart-fluttering romance between two young individuals from enemy sides in the backdrop of the '90s
Image: JTBC
BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Snowdrop
Hotel Del Luna features IU as a mysterious age-old owner of a mystical hotel that serves as the bridge between the living and dead world
Image: tvN
IU’s Hotel Del Luna
This poignant slice-of-life stars IU as a poor woman trying to stay afloat with multiple jobs while taking care of her sick grandmother
IU’s My Mister
Image: tvN
Kim Seojeong transforms into a bold and playful woman in this rom-com when a young man hires her to pose as his fiance
Kim Seojeong’s A Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Bae Suzy leads this inspiring youth drama as Seo Dal Mi, an ambitious young woman with a dream of becoming the Steve Jobs of South Korea
Bae Suzy’s Start-Up
Image: tvN
Doona! tells the story of an enigmatic K-pop idol who has taken an early retirement and her mysterious life unfolds gradually
Bae Suzy’s Doona!
Image: Netflix
Cha Eun Woo transforms into a charming model high-schooler who gets entangled in a love triangle
Cha Eun Woo’s True Beauty
Image: tvN
ZE:A member Park Hyung Sik transforms into a detective alongside Han Hyo Joo, leading this jolting zombie drama
Park Hyung Sik’s Happiness
Image: tvN
In this fantasy rom-com, Rowoon takes on the role of a high schooler, deeply in love with a girl from school
Rowoon’s Extraordinary You
Image: MBC