10 best K-dramas with sports theme you can’t miss
A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while chasing their Olympic dreams.
Image: MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Two young people who fall in love in the 1990s while pursuing their dreams of fencing and becoming a sports reporter.
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
A group of young badminton players learn the value of teamwork and friendship as they pursue their dreams of winning the national championships.
Racket Boys
Image: SBS TV
A new manager is tasked with turning around a struggling baseball team, and he must overcome a lot of challenges to do so.
Hot Stove League
Image: SBS TV
Two friends who dream of becoming professional fighters support each other through thick and thin.
Fight For My Way
Image: KBS2
A baseball player is sentenced to prison after getting into a fight, and he befriends a group of inmates who help him to find redemption.
Prison Playbook
Image: tvN
Two high school girls form a cheerleading squad and learn the value of friendship and teamwork.
Sassy Go Go
Image: KBS
A young badminton player dreams of becoming a champion and learns a lot about himself and his sport along the way.
The King of Badminton
Image: KBS
A young short track speed skater dreams of winning the Olympics and learns a lot about herself and her sport along the way.
Short
Image: OCN
Two college students who are from different social backgrounds fall in love while working together in the student music department.
Heartstrings
Image: MBC TV