Hrishita Das

april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 best K-dramas with workplace romance

A rom-com featuring a fallen actress and a lawyer forced to work together, blending humor and heartfelt moments

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart: 

Dive into the world of an art curator with a secret fangirl life, mixing romance with art and fandom

Image: tvN

Her Private Life:

A legal drama infused with romance, following a prosecutor and a trainee lawyer solving cases together while navigating their feelings

Suspicious Partner: 

Image: SBS

The dynamic between a perfectionist vice president and his capable secretary, filled with witty banter and undeniable chemistry

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim: 

Image: tvN

Witness the love story between a petite woman with superhuman strength and her CEO boss, delivering action-packed romance

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: 

Image: JTBC

Delve into the publishing world as a talented writer and her long-time friend, a successful editor, rediscover love amidst career challenges

Romance Is A Bonus Book: 

Image: tvN

Experience a passionate love affair between a chaebol heir and a nutritionist, filled with secrets and steamy moments

My Secret Romance: 

Image: ONC

Follow the story of an introverted CEO and his bubbly employee as they navigate office politics and personal feelings

My Shy Boss: 

Image: tvN

The quirky relationship between a superstitious woman and a genius game developer, blending comedy with romance will tug at your heartstrings

Lucky Romance: 

Image: MBC

Chaos ensues when the CEO of a company is unaware that he is in a fake relationship with his employee, leading to heart-fluttering moments

Business Proposal: 

Image: SBS

