10 best K-dramas with workplace romance
A rom-com featuring a fallen actress and a lawyer forced to work together, blending humor and heartfelt moments
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart:
Dive into the world of an art curator with a secret fangirl life, mixing romance with art and fandom
Image: tvN
Her Private Life:
A legal drama infused with romance, following a prosecutor and a trainee lawyer solving cases together while navigating their feelings
Suspicious Partner:
Image: SBS
The dynamic between a perfectionist vice president and his capable secretary, filled with witty banter and undeniable chemistry
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim:
Image: tvN
Witness the love story between a petite woman with superhuman strength and her CEO boss, delivering action-packed romance
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon:
Image: JTBC
Delve into the publishing world as a talented writer and her long-time friend, a successful editor, rediscover love amidst career challenges
Romance Is A Bonus Book:
Image: tvN
Experience a passionate love affair between a chaebol heir and a nutritionist, filled with secrets and steamy moments
My Secret Romance:
Image: ONC
Follow the story of an introverted CEO and his bubbly employee as they navigate office politics and personal feelings
My Shy Boss:
Image: tvN
The quirky relationship between a superstitious woman and a genius game developer, blending comedy with romance will tug at your heartstrings
Lucky Romance:
Image: MBC
Click Here
Chaos ensues when the CEO of a company is unaware that he is in a fake relationship with his employee, leading to heart-fluttering moments
Business Proposal:
Image: SBS