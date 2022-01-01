10 Best K-dramas Without Kissing Scenes
Introduced as a melodrama, “Terius Behind Me” doesn’t have any kiss scenes. Even until the last episode
Image: MBC TV
Terius Behind Me
Although the drama’s title is “7 First Kisses,” in reality, it does not have any kiss scenes. At the end of each episode, the female protagonist only almost touches lips with the male characters
Image: Naver TV
First Kisses
Despite their romantic relationship in the drama, Seo Ri (Kim Sae Ron) and Heo Jun (Yoon Shi Yoon) do not have any kissing scenes in “Mirror Of The Witch.
Image: JTBC
Mirror Of The Witch
Mr. Sunshine centers around Choi Yoo Jin (Lee Byung Hun), a Korean man who left his hometown at an early age to escape to the United States
Mr. Sunshine
IMAGE: tvN
With 10 episodes, One Sunny Day revolves around Kim Ji Ho (So Ji Sub), a heart-broken man who winds up on Jeju Island for a work project
One Sunny Day
Image: LINE TV
Little Women
Image: tvN
Little Women is one of the newest K-dramas that doesn’t have a kissing scene. That’s because the drama’s story focuses on three sisters with close bonds who grow up in poverty.
In this Korean series, you won’t find any kissing scenes because it focuses more on the action and the pursuit of demons, hunters of human spirits
Image: tvN
The Uncanny Counter
The series was released in 2022 with 16 episodes. You can watch one of the best Kdramas without kissing scenes
Image: MBC TV
Big Mouth
A time-defying walkie-talkie connects 21st-century criminal profiler Park Hae-Yeong with spunky detective Lee Jae-Han in 1989
Signal
Image: tvN
Ba Woo, a neighborhood lowlife, is employed by a local yangban to indulge in bossam, a customary abduction of widows
Bossam: Steal The Fate
Image: MBN