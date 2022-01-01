Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-dramas Without Kissing Scenes

Introduced as a melodrama, “Terius Behind Me” doesn’t have any kiss scenes. Even until the last episode

Image: MBC TV

Terius Behind Me

Although the drama’s title is “7 First Kisses,” in reality, it does not have any kiss scenes. At the end of each episode, the female protagonist only almost touches lips with the male characters

Image: Naver TV

 First Kisses

Despite their romantic relationship in the drama, Seo Ri (Kim Sae Ron) and Heo Jun (Yoon Shi Yoon) do not have any kissing scenes in “Mirror Of The Witch.

Image: JTBC

Mirror Of The Witch 

Mr. Sunshine centers around Choi Yoo Jin (Lee Byung Hun), a Korean man who left his hometown at an early age to escape to the United States

Mr. Sunshine

IMAGE: tvN

With 10 episodes, One Sunny Day revolves around Kim Ji Ho (So Ji Sub), a heart-broken man who winds up on Jeju Island for a work project

One Sunny Day

Image: LINE TV

Little Women

Image:  tvN

Little Women is one of the newest K-dramas that doesn’t have a kissing scene. That’s because the drama’s story focuses on three sisters with close bonds who grow up in poverty.

In this Korean series, you won’t find any kissing scenes because it focuses more on the action and the pursuit of demons, hunters of human spirits

Image:  tvN

The Uncanny Counter

The series was released in 2022 with 16 episodes. You can watch one of the best Kdramas without kissing scenes

Image: MBC TV

Big Mouth

A time-defying walkie-talkie connects 21st-century criminal profiler Park Hae-Yeong with spunky detective Lee Jae-Han in 1989

Signal

Image: tvN

Ba Woo, a neighborhood lowlife, is employed by a local yangban to indulge in bossam, a customary abduction of widows

Bossam: Steal The Fate

Image: MBN

THANKS FOR READING

