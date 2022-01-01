10 best K-pop albums of 2022
BTS leader RM showcases his lyrical prowess in Indigo, a 2022 full-length gem. Beyond rapping, his meaningful musical design shines, proving RM's multifaceted talent
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM, ‘Indigo’
Stray Kids' Billboard-topping Oddinary transforms the 'odd' into 'ordinary.' A cohesive masterpiece, this No. 1 album delivers comfort and a powerful message
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids, ‘Oddinary’
After three years, R&B sensation Heize unveils Undo, displaying her growth. The disco-lite title track and uptempo beats showcase the soulful star's versatility
Image credits: P NATION
Heize, ‘Undo’
NCT DREAM continues their trendsetting with Glitch Mode. Following 'Hot Sauce,' this full-length album maintains momentum, solidifying the group's innovative approach
Image credits: SM Entertainments
NCT DREAM, ‘Glitch Mode’La Rouge
SEVENTEEN's 13-piece charm shines in Sector 17. From the English single Darl+ing to the bouncing HOT, their studio set reveals versatile musical devotion
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN, ‘Sector 17’
TOMORROW X TOGETHER's dynamic 'Minisode 2' covers diverse ground in 15 minutes. From razor-edged guitars to '80s synths, it's a testament to their stylistic range
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, 'Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child'
ATEEZ's confidence shines in The World EP.1 : Movement. Blending hard-hitting hip-hop with new electronic influences, it marks a bold musical era for the boy band
Image credits: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ, ‘The World EP.1 : Movement’
BTS's sunshine J-Hope reveals a darker side in Jack in the Box. His solo album unveils a reflective persona, showcasing a new dimension of the star
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope, ‘Jack in the Box’
NewJeans' debut EP is a hit-packed collection. The rising stars showcase a promising range of songs that captivate, making them ones to watch
Image credits: ADOR
NewJeans, ‘New Jeans’
Click Here
BLACKPINK defies expectations in Born Pink. Following their 2020 debut, the group subverts norms, presenting a unique sound that continues to captivate fans
Image credits: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK, ‘Born Pink’