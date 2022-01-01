Heading 3

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 best K-pop albums of 2022

BTS leader RM showcases his lyrical prowess in Indigo, a 2022 full-length gem. Beyond rapping, his meaningful musical design shines, proving RM's multifaceted talent

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM, ‘Indigo’

Stray Kids' Billboard-topping Oddinary transforms the 'odd' into 'ordinary.' A cohesive masterpiece, this No. 1 album delivers comfort and a powerful message

Image credits: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids, ‘Oddinary’

After three years, R&B sensation Heize unveils Undo, displaying her growth. The disco-lite title track and uptempo beats showcase the soulful star's versatility

Image credits: P NATION

Heize, ‘Undo’

NCT DREAM continues their trendsetting with Glitch Mode. Following 'Hot Sauce,' this full-length album maintains momentum, solidifying the group's innovative approach

Image credits: SM Entertainments

NCT DREAM, ‘Glitch Mode’La Rouge

SEVENTEEN's 13-piece charm shines in Sector 17. From the English single Darl+ing to the bouncing HOT, their studio set reveals versatile musical devotion

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN, ‘Sector 17’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's dynamic 'Minisode 2' covers diverse ground in 15 minutes. From razor-edged guitars to '80s synths, it's a testament to their stylistic range

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, 'Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child'

ATEEZ's confidence shines in The World EP.1 : Movement. Blending hard-hitting hip-hop with new electronic influences, it marks a bold musical era for the boy band

Image credits: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ, ‘The World EP.1 : Movement’

BTS's sunshine J-Hope reveals a darker side in Jack in the Box. His solo album unveils a reflective persona, showcasing a new dimension of the star

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope, ‘Jack in the Box’

NewJeans' debut EP is a hit-packed collection. The rising stars showcase a promising range of songs that captivate, making them ones to watch

Image credits: ADOR

NewJeans, ‘New Jeans’

BLACKPINK defies expectations in Born Pink. Following their 2020 debut, the group subverts norms, presenting a unique sound that continues to captivate fans

Image credits: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK, ‘Born Pink’

