10 Best K-pop Bands to Listen to Now
The list is incomplete without these global icons, BTS weaves anthems of self-love and empowerment, fusing diverse genres seamlessly
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Charismatic and fierce, BLACKPINK delivers powerful anthems, blending girl-crush vibes with infectious beats
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Harmonic synergy meets intricate choreography, EXO enchants with otherworldly sounds and captivating performances
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Sweet and energetic, TWICE charms with catchy tunes and vibrant aesthetics, creating infectious, feel-good anthems
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
A versatile powerhouse, Red Velvet blends eclectic sounds, offering a kaleidoscope of emotions and musical styles
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Seventeen dazzles with dynamic performances, showcasing their talents in producing, singing, and intricate choreography
Seventeen
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A fantastical journey, TXT crafts dreamy soundscapes and captivating narratives, captivating listeners with youthful charm
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Visionary and dynamic, ENHYPEN's music mirrors their exploration of fantasy, delivering powerful performances and emotive storytelling
ENHYPEN
Image: Belift Lab
Emerging with fresh sounds, New Jeans weaves indie vibes into K-pop, offering a unique and refreshing musical experience.
New Jeans
Image: ADOR
Enigmatic and experimental, Le Sserafim explores alternative sounds, pushing boundaries and captivating listeners with their artistic vision.
Le Sserafim
Image: SOURCE MUSIC