Pujya Doss

January 1, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop Bands to Listen to Now

The list is incomplete without these global icons, BTS weaves anthems of self-love and empowerment, fusing diverse genres seamlessly

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Charismatic and fierce, BLACKPINK delivers powerful anthems, blending girl-crush vibes with infectious beats

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Harmonic synergy meets intricate choreography, EXO enchants with otherworldly sounds and captivating performances

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

Sweet and energetic, TWICE charms with catchy tunes and vibrant aesthetics, creating infectious, feel-good anthems

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

A versatile powerhouse, Red Velvet blends eclectic sounds, offering a kaleidoscope of emotions and musical styles

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

Seventeen dazzles with dynamic performances, showcasing their talents in producing, singing, and intricate choreography

Seventeen

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A fantastical journey, TXT crafts dreamy soundscapes and captivating narratives, captivating listeners with youthful charm

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Visionary and dynamic, ENHYPEN's music mirrors their exploration of fantasy, delivering powerful performances and emotive storytelling

ENHYPEN

Image: Belift Lab

Emerging with fresh sounds, New Jeans weaves indie vibes into K-pop, offering a unique and refreshing musical experience.

New Jeans

Image: ADOR

Enigmatic and experimental, Le Sserafim explores alternative sounds, pushing boundaries and captivating listeners with their artistic vision.

Le Sserafim

Image: SOURCE MUSIC 

