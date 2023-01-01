Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 best K-pop fashion influencers 

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year

J-Hope‘s official Instagram 

J-Hope of BTS

Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram

Taeyong‘s official Instagram 

Taeyong of NCT

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces

Rocky‘s official Instagram 

Rocky of ASTRO

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

Hyunjin‘s official Instagram 

There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon

Jungkook of BTS

BTS‘s official Instagram 

Jennie Kim

Jennie’s official Instagram

A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes

Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.

Hyuna 

Hyuna’s official Instagram

Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail

Sunmi 

Sunmi’s official Instagram 

A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.

IU 

IU’s official Instagram 

Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess.

Jessica Jung 

Jessica Jung's Instagram

Krystal effortlessly exudes cool and chic vibes, with a touch of luxury.

Krystal Jung 

Krystal Jung’s official Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here