Pujya Doss

JULY 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop girl bands

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

Known for their powerful performances and diverse music styles, BLACKPINK has achieved international fame with hits like "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" and "How You Like That." 

TWICE is celebrated for their catchy tunes and synchronized dance routines, capturing hearts worldwide with songs like "Cheer Up" and "Fancy." 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE

Red Velvet blends a mix of pop, R&B, and funk, captivating audiences with tracks like "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy." 

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet

ITZY has quickly risen to fame with their empowering anthems and unique choreography, featuring hits such as "Dalla Dalla" and "Wannabe." 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

ITZY

MAMAMOO stands out with their strong vocal performances and charismatic stage presence, known for songs like "HIP" and "Starry Night."

MAMAMOO

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Girls' Generation is a legendary girl group with a long list of hit songs, including "Gee" and "I Got a Boy," known for their impactful influence on K-pop

Girls' Generation (SNSD)

Image:  SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE is recognized for their self-produced music and distinct concepts, with popular tracks like "LATATA" and "Oh my god." 

(G)I-DLE

Image:  CUBE Entertainment

LOONA is famous for their unique pre-debut project and diverse musical styles, featuring songs like "Butterfly" and "So What"

LOONA

Image:  Blockberry Creative

Formed through the reality show "Produce 48," IZ*ONE quickly gained a massive following with hits like "La Vie en Rose" and "Violeta"

IZ*ONE

Image:  Off the Record Entertainment

EVERGLOW is known for their powerful and captivating performances, with popular tracks such as "Adios" and "Dun Dun." 

EVERGLOW

Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

