10 Best K-pop girl bands
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Known for their powerful performances and diverse music styles, BLACKPINK has achieved international fame with hits like "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" and "How You Like That."
TWICE is celebrated for their catchy tunes and synchronized dance routines, capturing hearts worldwide with songs like "Cheer Up" and "Fancy."
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
Red Velvet blends a mix of pop, R&B, and funk, captivating audiences with tracks like "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy."
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
ITZY has quickly risen to fame with their empowering anthems and unique choreography, featuring hits such as "Dalla Dalla" and "Wannabe."
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY
MAMAMOO stands out with their strong vocal performances and charismatic stage presence, known for songs like "HIP" and "Starry Night."
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW Entertainment
Girls' Generation is a legendary girl group with a long list of hit songs, including "Gee" and "I Got a Boy," known for their impactful influence on K-pop
Girls' Generation (SNSD)
Image: SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE is recognized for their self-produced music and distinct concepts, with popular tracks like "LATATA" and "Oh my god."
(G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment
LOONA is famous for their unique pre-debut project and diverse musical styles, featuring songs like "Butterfly" and "So What"
LOONA
Image: Blockberry Creative
Formed through the reality show "Produce 48," IZ*ONE quickly gained a massive following with hits like "La Vie en Rose" and "Violeta"
IZ*ONE
Image: Off the Record Entertainment
EVERGLOW is known for their powerful and captivating performances, with popular tracks such as "Adios" and "Dun Dun."
EVERGLOW
Image: Yuehua Entertainment