10 Best K-pop groups of all time
Pioneers of the Hallyu wave, BTS combines impeccable vocals and captivating performances, reshaping K-pop's global influence
BTS
Known for their powerful harmonies, EXO's iconic stage presence and genre-blending music set them apart as legends in K-pop
EXO
BIGBANG’s genre-defying music, exceptional showmanship, and charismatic members have defined K-pop for over a decade
BIGBANG
The queens of K-pop, Girls' Generation, radiate girl power, catchy melodies, and unforgettable dance moves
Girls' Generation
Super Junior's legendary status is earned through their impactful music, remarkable live performances, and lasting influence in K-pop
Super Junior
Fearless and trendsetting, 2NE1's fierce charisma and unique style broke barriers in K-pop's history
2NE1
TVXQ!'s harmonious sound and passionate energy have secured their place as K-pop icons
TVXQ!
SHINee's blend of talent, fashion, and innovation has made them trendsetters in the K-pop industry
SHINee
The Wonder Girls' catchy tunes and pioneering ventures into the U.S. market cement their legacy in K-pop history
Wonder Girls
BLACKPINK’s fierce charisma, genre-blending music, and international appeal continue to propel them to new heights in K-pop
BLACKPINK
