Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop groups of all time

Pioneers of the Hallyu wave, BTS combines impeccable vocals and captivating performances, reshaping K-pop's global influence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Known for their powerful harmonies, EXO's iconic stage presence and genre-blending music set them apart as legends in K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

BIGBANG’s genre-defying music, exceptional showmanship, and charismatic members have defined K-pop for over a decade

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG

The queens of K-pop, Girls' Generation, radiate girl power, catchy melodies, and unforgettable dance moves

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation

Super Junior's legendary status is earned through their impactful music, remarkable live performances, and lasting influence in K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment

Super Junior

Fearless and trendsetting, 2NE1's fierce charisma and unique style broke barriers in K-pop's history

2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

TVXQ!'s harmonious sound and passionate energy have secured their place as K-pop icons

TVXQ!

Image: SM Entertainment

SHINee's blend of talent, fashion, and innovation has made them trendsetters in the K-pop industry

SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment

The Wonder Girls' catchy tunes and pioneering ventures into the U.S. market cement their legacy in K-pop history

Wonder Girls

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s fierce charisma, genre-blending music, and international appeal continue to propel them to new heights in K-pop

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Voice

Click Here