10 best K-pop hits so far in 2024
Moupriya Banerjee
BTS’ V’s solo digital single FRI(END)S was released on March 15, instantly becoming a fan-favorite, landing on prestigious music charts like Billboard, iTunes, and more
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S
Released on April 26, this groovy song is an absolute bop and Jennie’s angelic vocals combined with Zico’s energetic rap will make you dance every time you listen to SPOT!
Image: Zico’s Instagram
Zico’s SPOT! Ft BLACKPINK’s Jennie
On May 10, BTS’s RM unveiled Come back to me as a pre-release track for his forthcoming solo album Right Person, Wrong Place, and the song is bound to win your heart with many refreshing elements
BTS’ RM’s Come back to me
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This latest release from the superstar SEVENTEEN will delight you with an incredibly irresistible musical treat
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s Maestro
Lately, the internet has been obsessed with ILLIT’s debut song Magnetic and if you haven’t yet checked out this addictive dance track, you must
ILLIT’s Magnetic
Image: BELIFT LAB
This super hit track accompanies BATTER UP in the group’s debut EP BABYMONS7ER and it is a must-listen
BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH
Image: YG Entertainment
Before their Coachella debut, LE SSERAFIM gifted fans this smash-hit track that has already surpassed 100 million Spotify streams
LE SSERAFIM’s Smart
Image: BELIFT LAB
This quirky and refreshing song from the powerhouse (G)I-DLE is bound to stun you
(G)I-DLE’s Wife
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Love wins all is undoubtedly the best collaboration of 2024 so far as these two incredibly talented singers brilliantly showcase their vocal prowess through this hit song
IU’s Love wins all ft BTS’ V
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Stray Kids collaborated with Charle Puth for the first time on their new single Lose My Breath which just debuted on the Billboard Hot 100
Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth
Image: JYP Entertainment