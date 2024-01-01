Heading 3

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 best K-pop hits so far in 2024

Moupriya Banerjee

BTS’ V’s solo digital single FRI(END)S was released on March 15, instantly becoming a fan-favorite, landing on prestigious music charts like Billboard, iTunes, and more

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

Released on April 26, this groovy song is an absolute bop and Jennie’s angelic vocals combined with Zico’s energetic rap will make you dance every time you listen to SPOT!

Image: Zico’s Instagram

Zico’s SPOT! Ft BLACKPINK’s Jennie

On May 10, BTS’s RM unveiled Come back to me as a pre-release track for his forthcoming solo album Right Person, Wrong Place, and the song is bound to win your heart with many refreshing elements

BTS’ RM’s Come back to me

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This latest release from the superstar SEVENTEEN will delight you with an incredibly irresistible musical treat

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s Maestro

Lately, the internet has been obsessed with ILLIT’s debut song Magnetic and if you haven’t yet checked out this addictive dance track, you must

ILLIT’s Magnetic

Image: BELIFT LAB

This super hit track accompanies BATTER UP in the group’s debut EP BABYMONS7ER and it is a must-listen

BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH

Image: YG Entertainment

Before their Coachella debut, LE SSERAFIM gifted fans this smash-hit track that has already surpassed 100 million Spotify streams

LE SSERAFIM’s Smart

Image: BELIFT LAB

This quirky and refreshing song from the powerhouse (G)I-DLE is bound to stun you 

(G)I-DLE’s Wife

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Love wins all is undoubtedly the best collaboration of 2024 so far as these two incredibly talented singers brilliantly showcase their vocal prowess through this hit song

IU’s Love wins all ft BTS’ V

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Stray Kids collaborated with Charle Puth for the first time on their new single Lose My Breath which just debuted on the Billboard Hot 100

Stray Kids’ Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth

Image: JYP Entertainment

