10 best K-pop idols of 4th generation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT):
Known for his incredible stage presence and versatility, Yeonjun captivates fans with his powerful performances and charming personality
With his deep voice and charismatic dance moves, Felix stands out as a unique and engaging performer
Image: JYP Entertainment
Felix (Stray Kids):
A dynamic dancer and rapper, Hyunjin's expressive performances and striking visuals leave a lasting impression
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Karina's stunning visuals and powerful dance skills make her a standout member of aespa, captivating audiences worldwide
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina (aespa):
With her youthful charm and impressive stage presence, Wonyoung shines as a rising star in the K-pop industry
Wonyoung (IVE):
Image: Starship Entertainment
As the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan is known for his exceptional producing skills, leadership, and engaging performances
Bang Chan (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Heeseung's strong vocals and versatile dance abilities make him a key member of ENHYPEN, earning admiration from fans
Heeseung (ENHYPEN):
Image: BELIFT LAB
San's intense and captivating stage presence, combined with his powerful dance moves, make him a standout performer in ATEEZ
San (ATEEZ):
Image: KQ Entertainment
As the leader of ENHYPEN, Jungwon's leadership and impressive dance skills contribute to the group's success and charm
Jungwon (ENHYPEN):
Image: BELIFT LAB
Known for his graceful dance moves and elegant visuals, Sunghoon adds a unique touch to ENHYPEN's performances
Sunghoon (ENHYPEN):
Image: BELIFT LAB