Pujya Doss

JULY 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 best K-pop idols of 4th generation

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun (TXT):

Known for his incredible stage presence and versatility, Yeonjun captivates fans with his powerful performances and charming personality

With his deep voice and charismatic dance moves, Felix stands out as a unique and engaging performer

Image: JYP Entertainment

Felix (Stray Kids): 

A dynamic dancer and rapper, Hyunjin's expressive performances and striking visuals leave a lasting impression

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin (Stray Kids): 

Karina's stunning visuals and powerful dance skills make her a standout member of aespa, captivating audiences worldwide

Image: SM Entertainment

Karina (aespa): 

With her youthful charm and impressive stage presence, Wonyoung shines as a rising star in the K-pop industry

Wonyoung (IVE):

Image: Starship Entertainment

As the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan is known for his exceptional producing skills, leadership, and engaging performances

Bang Chan (Stray Kids):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Heeseung's strong vocals and versatile dance abilities make him a key member of ENHYPEN, earning admiration from fans

Heeseung (ENHYPEN):

Image: BELIFT LAB

San's intense and captivating stage presence, combined with his powerful dance moves, make him a standout performer in ATEEZ

San (ATEEZ):

Image: KQ Entertainment

As the leader of ENHYPEN, Jungwon's leadership and impressive dance skills contribute to the group's success and charm

Jungwon (ENHYPEN):

Image: BELIFT LAB

Known for his graceful dance moves and elegant visuals, Sunghoon adds a unique touch to ENHYPEN's performances

Sunghoon (ENHYPEN):

Image: BELIFT LAB

