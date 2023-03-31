10 Best K-pop Solo Artists Of 2023
BIBI is the perfect choice if you're into edgy and daring singers who break away from conventional K-pop idol norms. She brings a refreshing and unique approach to her music, making her a favorite among fans.
BIBI
Image: BIBI’s Instagram
On March 31, 2023, she released her first single album ME, featuring the title track FLOWER as her solo debut song.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
In March 2023, BTS member Jimin released his first solo album titled FACE, with the title track Like Crazy. The album also included a music video for the song Set Me Free Pt.2.
Jimin (BTS)
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
After IZ*ONE's contracts ended in 2021, Chaeyeon debuted with Hush Rush in late 2022. She made her first comeback in April 2023 with the mini album Over the Moon, featuring the title track KNOCK.
Chaeyeon
Image: Chaeyeon’s Instagram
Kai, EXO's visual and center, had a successful solo debut in 2020 with Kai EP. He held his first solo tour in Japan in January 2023 and made a comeback with the mini-album Rover before enlisting in the military on May 11.
Kai (EXO)
Image: Kai’s Instagram
Taeyang, from BIGBANG, is a veteran soloist known for his R&B ballads. He made a comeback on January 12, 2023, with the single VIBE featuring BTS' Jimin, and released his EP album Down to Earth on April 26, 2023.
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
Image: Taeyang’s Instagram
The BTS maknae made his awaited debut on July 14 with a single named Seven which went on to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Jungkook is also set to drop an album within this year.
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BTS’ Twitter
Somi is a former I.O.I member, who debuted solo in 2019 with Birthday. She released her first full-length album XOXO in 2021. She made her comeback on August 7, 2023, with the album GAME PLAN.
SOMI
Image: Somi’s Instagram
Taeyeon, Girls' Generation's leader, is a highly successful solo artist. On February 2, 2023, she released the ballad single Nights Into Days as part of Naul's Ballad Pop City project.
Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
Image: Taeyeon's Instagram
Click Here
IU, South Korea's Nation's Sweetheart, is K-pop's most popular solo artist. She hinted at being more active in 2023, sparking hope for a possible comeback.
IU
Image: IU’s Instagram