10 Best K-pop Songs for Love Confessions
IU's Good Day portrays a girl's shyness in expressing her feelings. Overcoming her hesitation, she gathers the courage to finally say "I like you" to the guy she admires.
Good Day By IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
My First and Last from NCT's first love trilogy is a song where a teenage boy confidently confesses his love and promises to be his love interest's "first and last love.
My First and Last by NCT
Image: NCT’s Instagram
Pretty U by SEVENTEEN captures the essence of "young love" with its youthful sound. The lyrics depict the struggle of a boy deeply in love with a girl but unsure how to express it.
Pretty U by SEVENTEEN
Images: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram
TREASURE's BOY is an alluring song with a captivating beat and addictive sound. Its lyrics express the protagonist's eagerness to become the "boy" of his love interest, who would be his "girl."
BOY by TREASURE
Image: TREASURE’s Instagram
If you're considering elevating your relationship or feeling unsure about your emotions, try sending the song "Sign" to the person you like as it features a charmingly clumsy confession.
Sign by SHINee’s Onew
Image: SHINee’s Instagram
YES or YES by TWICE is a confident and bold confession song. If you're nervous about confessing your feelings and fear rejection, this track might just ensure you get a "YES" as your answer!
YES OR YES by TWICE
Image: TWICE’s Instagram
Confession Song is ideal for a winter confession. It portrays a hesitant man who fears rejection and struggles to confess his love, capturing the pre-confession hesitation in its lyrics.
Confession Song By GOT7
Image: GOT7’s Instagram
For love, breakup, or introspection, DAY6 has the music you need! If you're confessing to your crush, check out I Like You. This rock ballad's chorus, strong sound, and chord progression make it a great choice for a heartfelt confession.
I Like You by DAY6
Image: DAY6’s Instagram
Bol4's song Some is perfect for expressing your feelings honestly, especially if you're in a push-pull relationship with someone you like.
Some by Bol4
Image: BOL4’s Instagram
Click Here
EXO D.O.'s debut track Rose from the album Empathy is a cheerful acoustic folk song narrating a guy's bold confession of love.
Rose by EXO D.O.
Image: EXO’s Instagram