Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop Songs for Love Confessions

IU's Good Day portrays a girl's shyness in expressing her feelings. Overcoming her hesitation, she gathers the courage to finally say "I like you" to the guy she admires.

Good Day By IU

Image: IU’s Instagram

My First and Last from NCT's first love trilogy is a song where a teenage boy confidently confesses his love and promises to be his love interest's "first and last love.

My First and Last by NCT

Image: NCT’s Instagram

Pretty U by SEVENTEEN captures the essence of "young love" with its youthful sound. The lyrics depict the struggle of a boy deeply in love with a girl but unsure how to express it.

Pretty U by SEVENTEEN

Images: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram

TREASURE's BOY is an alluring song with a captivating beat and addictive sound. Its lyrics express the protagonist's eagerness to become the "boy" of his love interest, who would be his "girl."

BOY by TREASURE

 Image: TREASURE’s Instagram

If you're considering elevating your relationship or feeling unsure about your emotions, try sending the song "Sign" to the person you like as it features a charmingly clumsy confession.

Sign by SHINee’s Onew

Image: SHINee’s Instagram

YES or YES by TWICE is a confident and bold confession song. If you're nervous about confessing your feelings and fear rejection, this track might just ensure you get a "YES" as your answer!

YES OR YES by TWICE

Image: TWICE’s Instagram

Confession Song is ideal for a winter confession. It portrays a hesitant man who fears rejection and struggles to confess his love, capturing the pre-confession hesitation in its lyrics.

Confession Song By GOT7

Image: GOT7’s Instagram

For love, breakup, or introspection, DAY6 has the music you need! If you're confessing to your crush, check out I Like You. This rock ballad's chorus, strong sound, and chord progression make it a great choice for a heartfelt confession.

I Like You by DAY6

Image: DAY6’s Instagram

Bol4's song Some is perfect for expressing your feelings honestly, especially if you're in a push-pull relationship with someone you like.

Some by Bol4

Image: BOL4’s Instagram

EXO D.O.'s debut track Rose from the album Empathy is a cheerful acoustic folk song narrating a guy's bold confession of love. 

Rose by EXO D.O.

Image: EXO’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here