10 Best K-pop songs from rookies
Le Sserafim fearlessly embraces Latin elements in Antifragile, delivering a thumping bass, powerful vocals, and dynamic choreography. An electrifying dance track from a group unafraid to innovate
Image Credits- Source Music
Le Sserafim - Antifragile
Stray Kids' hip-hop fusion, Case 143, achieves success with six awards. This electric track creatively uses 143 to signify I love you. A testament to the group's lyrical ingenuity
Image: JYP Entertainment]
Stray Kids - Case 143
Seventeen's English single, Darl+ing, warms hearts and symbolizes unity with fans. Co-produced by member Woozi, it showcases the group's versatility and emotional connection
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seventeen - Darl+ing
Enhypen's hip-hop departure, Future Perfect, signifies hope for the future. The seven-member boy band explores a new sound, showcasing promise and growth
Image: Belift Lab
Enhypen - Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
Red Velvet delves into classical music with the masterful Feel My Rhythm. A genre-defying masterpiece showcasing the group's musical versatility and innovation
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Feel My Rhythm
TXT's Good Boy Gone Bad from Minisode 2: Thursday's Child navigates heartbreak with depth. A lead single that highlights the quintet's evolving musicality
Image: Big Hit Music
TXT - Good Boy Gone Bad
NewJeans surprises with the Y2K-style Hype Boy, a fresh and dreamy debut. Their smooth vocals and upbeat choreography redefine K-pop, making them ones to watch
Image: ADOR
NewJeans - Hype Boy
Ive enchants with Love Dive, blending strong bass, satisfying synths, and a dreamy melody. A captivating song expressing courage in diving into love
Image: Swing Entertainment
Ive - Love Dive
Nayeon's solo single Pop! is a sugary summer delight exploring flirtatious love. Her bubbly vocals and energetic choreography create an unforgettable solo experience
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Nayeon (Twice) - Pop!
NCT 127's intense 2 Baddies reaches new heights with its catchy chorus. A 2022 highlight showcasing the subunit's dynamic sound and earworm-worthy appeal
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 - 2 Baddies