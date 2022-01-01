Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop songs from rookies

Le Sserafim fearlessly embraces Latin elements in Antifragile, delivering a thumping bass, powerful vocals, and dynamic choreography. An electrifying dance track from a group unafraid to innovate

Image Credits- Source Music

Le Sserafim - Antifragile

Stray Kids' hip-hop fusion, Case 143, achieves success with six awards. This electric track creatively uses 143 to signify I love you. A testament to the group's lyrical ingenuity

Image: JYP Entertainment]

Stray Kids - Case 143

Seventeen's English single, Darl+ing, warms hearts and symbolizes unity with fans. Co-produced by member Woozi, it showcases the group's versatility and emotional connection

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen - Darl+ing

Enhypen's hip-hop departure, Future Perfect, signifies hope for the future. The seven-member boy band explores a new sound, showcasing promise and growth 

Image: Belift Lab

Enhypen - Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

Red Velvet delves into classical music with the masterful Feel My Rhythm. A genre-defying masterpiece showcasing the group's musical versatility and innovation

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Feel My Rhythm

TXT's Good Boy Gone Bad from Minisode 2: Thursday's Child navigates heartbreak with depth. A lead single that highlights the quintet's evolving musicality

Image: Big Hit Music

TXT - Good Boy Gone Bad

NewJeans surprises with the Y2K-style Hype Boy, a fresh and dreamy debut. Their smooth vocals and upbeat choreography redefine K-pop, making them ones to watch

Image: ADOR

NewJeans - Hype Boy

Ive enchants with Love Dive, blending strong bass, satisfying synths, and a dreamy melody. A captivating song expressing courage in diving into love

Image: Swing Entertainment

Ive - Love Dive

Nayeon's solo single Pop! is a sugary summer delight exploring flirtatious love. Her bubbly vocals and energetic choreography create an unforgettable solo experience

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Nayeon (Twice) - Pop!

NCT 127's intense 2 Baddies reaches new heights with its catchy chorus. A 2022 highlight showcasing the subunit's dynamic sound and earworm-worthy appeal

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - 2 Baddies

