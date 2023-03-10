Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop Songs of 2023

A soulful journey of love and longing, EXO's emotive vocals blend seamlessly with captivating melodies, creating a timeless ballad

Let Me In by EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment.

BIBI's sultry vocals and urban beats define this R&B anthem, capturing the essence of Hongdae's vibrant energy

Hongdae R&B by BIBI

Image:  Feel Ghood Music.

SEVENTEEN delivers a catchy blend of pop and sentiment, expressing the complexities of love in a refreshingly honest way

I Don’t Understand But I Luv U by SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

ENHYPEN's dynamic sound shines in this edgy track, blending powerful vocals with an irresistible rhythm, creating a captivating experience

Criminal Love by ENHYPEN

 Image:  Belift Lab.

NMIXX's energetic pop anthem takes listeners on a thrilling ride, combining catchy hooks with their infectious energy

Rollercoaster by NMIXX

 Image:  Mystic Story.

STAYC's Bubble is a burst of effervescent pop, showcasing the group's bubbly charm and addictive melodies

Bubble by STAYC

Image:  High Up Entertainment.

H1-KEY's enchanting vocals and poetic lyrics bloom in Rose Blossom, a soulful journey through love's delicate nuances

Rose Blossom by H1-KEY

 Image:  Antenna.

Agust D's raw and intense rap in Polar Night paints a vivid picture of struggle and resilience, showcasing his lyrical prowess

Polar Night by Agust D

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

KISS OF LIFE's emotive ballad Nobody Knows explores the depths of emotion, blending soul-stirring vocals with heartfelt lyrics

Nobody Knows by KISS OF LIFE

Image:  S2 ENTERTAINMENT

Falling is a song by PIXY from their 2023 mini album Chosen Karma. The song was released on March 10, 2023, along with four other tracks

Falling by PIXY

Image:  ALLART ENTERTAINMENT

