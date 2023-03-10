10 Best K-pop Songs of 2023
A soulful journey of love and longing, EXO's emotive vocals blend seamlessly with captivating melodies, creating a timeless ballad
Let Me In by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
BIBI's sultry vocals and urban beats define this R&B anthem, capturing the essence of Hongdae's vibrant energy
Hongdae R&B by BIBI
Image: Feel Ghood Music.
SEVENTEEN delivers a catchy blend of pop and sentiment, expressing the complexities of love in a refreshingly honest way
I Don’t Understand But I Luv U by SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
ENHYPEN's dynamic sound shines in this edgy track, blending powerful vocals with an irresistible rhythm, creating a captivating experience
Criminal Love by ENHYPEN
Image: Belift Lab.
NMIXX's energetic pop anthem takes listeners on a thrilling ride, combining catchy hooks with their infectious energy
Rollercoaster by NMIXX
Image: Mystic Story.
STAYC's Bubble is a burst of effervescent pop, showcasing the group's bubbly charm and addictive melodies
Bubble by STAYC
Image: High Up Entertainment.
H1-KEY's enchanting vocals and poetic lyrics bloom in Rose Blossom, a soulful journey through love's delicate nuances
Rose Blossom by H1-KEY
Image: Antenna.
Agust D's raw and intense rap in Polar Night paints a vivid picture of struggle and resilience, showcasing his lyrical prowess
Polar Night by Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
KISS OF LIFE's emotive ballad Nobody Knows explores the depths of emotion, blending soul-stirring vocals with heartfelt lyrics
Nobody Knows by KISS OF LIFE
Image: S2 ENTERTAINMENT
Click Here
Falling is a song by PIXY from their 2023 mini album Chosen Karma. The song was released on March 10, 2023, along with four other tracks
Falling by PIXY
Image: ALLART ENTERTAINMENT