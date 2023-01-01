10 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far
A self-empowering anthem, (G)I-DLE's Queencard champions personal power and confidence
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
Dominating with cool girl energy, aespa's 2023 mini-album is a universe of its own
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa - welcome to MY world
Synth-laden disco-pop ignites nostalgia, promising a spot on 2023's year-end lists
Image: Attrakt
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
Attitude pulses with nightclub vibes, capturing a sleek, dark atmosphere for the night
Image: Off the Record
fromis_9 - Attitude
Pop greatness with soaring vocal prowess
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE - I Am
EXO's Kai exceeds expectations with the title track from his third mini-album, Rover
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai - Rover
A compelling departure from fiery bombast, Eve offers a unique listening experience
LE SSERAFIM - Eve
Image: Mystic Story
TXT’s title tracks get all the hype, but it’s in their less-played B-sides where the real experiment is
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tinnitus - Tomorrow X Together
NewJeans continue their success in 2023, proving their musical diversity
NewJeans - OMG
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Super is a high-energy anthem radiating a winning attitude
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - Super