10 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far

A self-empowering anthem, (G)I-DLE's Queencard champions personal power and confidence

Image: Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

Dominating with cool girl energy, aespa's 2023 mini-album is a universe of its own

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa - welcome to MY world

Synth-laden disco-pop ignites nostalgia, promising a spot on 2023's year-end lists

Image: Attrakt

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

Attitude pulses with nightclub vibes, capturing a sleek, dark atmosphere for the night

Image: Off the Record

fromis_9 - Attitude

Pop greatness with soaring vocal prowess

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE - I Am

EXO's Kai exceeds expectations with the title track from his third mini-album, Rover

Image: SM Entertainment

Kai - Rover

A compelling departure from fiery bombast, Eve offers a unique listening experience

LE SSERAFIM - Eve

Image: Mystic Story

TXT’s title tracks get all the hype, but it’s in their less-played B-sides where the real experiment is

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tinnitus - Tomorrow X Together

NewJeans continue their success in 2023, proving their musical diversity

NewJeans - OMG

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Super is a high-energy anthem radiating a winning attitude

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN - Super

