Pujya Doss

september 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop Songs of the Decade

A catchy song with a fun dance that became a global phenomenon 

Gangnam Style - PSY

Image:  YG Entertainment

A bright and energetic song that helped to solidify Girls' Generation's status as one of the top K-pop girl groups 

Gee - Girls' Generation

Image:  SM Entertainment

A catchy and addictive song with a quirky music video

TT - TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A dark and emotional song that helped to change the landscape of K-pop 

I Need U - BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

A catchy and upbeat song with a powerful message of self-love 

DNA - BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Growl - EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment

A powerful and sexy song that helped to make EXO one of the most popular K-pop boy groups 

A bright and refreshing song that perfectly encapsulates the summer

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Flavor - Red Velvet

A funky and energetic song that helped to solidify Big Bang's status as one of the top K-pop boy bands 

Image:  YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby - Big Bang

A catchy and upbeat song that helped to make Super Junior one of the most popular K-pop boy groups

Sorry Sorry - Super Junior

Image:  SM Entertainment

A dreamy and atmospheric song that showcases LOONA's unique sound 

Butterfly - LOONA

Image:  Blockberry Creative

