10 Best K-pop Songs of the Decade
A catchy song with a fun dance that became a global phenomenon
Gangnam Style - PSY
Image: YG Entertainment
A bright and energetic song that helped to solidify Girls' Generation's status as one of the top K-pop girl groups
Gee - Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
A catchy and addictive song with a quirky music video
TT - TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dark and emotional song that helped to change the landscape of K-pop
I Need U - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A catchy and upbeat song with a powerful message of self-love
DNA - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Growl - EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
A powerful and sexy song that helped to make EXO one of the most popular K-pop boy groups
A bright and refreshing song that perfectly encapsulates the summer
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor - Red Velvet
A funky and energetic song that helped to solidify Big Bang's status as one of the top K-pop boy bands
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby - Big Bang
A catchy and upbeat song that helped to make Super Junior one of the most popular K-pop boy groups
Sorry Sorry - Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment
A dreamy and atmospheric song that showcases LOONA's unique sound
Butterfly - LOONA
Image: Blockberry Creative