Pujya Doss

june 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop Songs to Run to

An energetic and motivating track that pushes you to keep going, perfect for those tough moments in your run

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Run by BTS: 

This upbeat and lively song with a driving beat keeps your energy high and your feet moving

Image: Swing Entertainment

Energetic by Wanna One: 

With its powerful beats and high energy, this song is perfect for getting you pumped up and running faster

Bang Bang Bang by BIGBANG:

Image: YG Entertainment

A fun and catchy track with a fast tempo, making it ideal for a lively run

Dumb Dumb by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This high-energy song with its pulsing beat and dynamic rhythm keeps you motivated throughout your run

Adrenaline by CRAVITY: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

A fiery and intense track that pushes you to go all out and give your best effort

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An uplifting and energetic song that makes you feel like you're soaring with every step

We Go Up by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bright and cheerful song with an infectious beat, perfect for keeping your spirits high while running

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This fast-paced and dynamic track with its catchy chorus keeps you moving and motivated

Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

With its powerful beats and energetic vibe, this song gives you the strength to push through any run

Power by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

