Moupriya Banerjee

august 04, 2024

Korean

10 best K-Pop sub-units you need to know

EXO-CBX is a sub-unit of EXO formed with three members from the vocal line Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO-CBX

BooSeokSoon or BSS for short is a sub-unit of SEVENTEEN formed with three talented vocalists Seungkwang, Hoshi, and DK

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS

EXO-SC, another EXO sub-unit is formed with the group’s rap line members Chanyeol and Sehun

 EXO-SC

Image: SM Entertainment

These talented Red Velvet pair is known for their vocal prowess and they are a part of the group’s self-titled sub-unit

 Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi

Image: SM Entertainment

Composed of Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Kwon Yuri, and YoonA, oh!GG is a sub-unit of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation or SNSD

Girls’ Generation’s Oh!GG

Image: SM Entertainment

Formed with Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, 3RACHA is a self-producing hip-hop sub-group of Stray Kids

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA

Image: Stray Kids’ Twitter

Though this ASTRO sub-unit is now non-existent due to the unfortunate passing of Moonbin, still when it was active, the musical duo produced some great songs you should check out

 ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha

Image: Fantagio

Orange Caramel is the first sub-unit of the iconic girl group After School, formed with members Nana, Lizzy, and Raina

 After School’s Orange Caramel

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Consisting of Hyojung, Arin, and Binnie, BANHANA is the first sub-group of the popular girl group OH MY GIRL

 OH MY GIRL’s BANHANA

Image: WM Entertainment

TTS is another sub-unit of Girls’ Generation with members Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun and

Girls’ Generation’s TTS

Image: SM Entertainment

