10 best K-Pop sub-units you need to know
EXO-CBX is a sub-unit of EXO formed with three members from the vocal line Chen, Xiumin, and Baekhyun
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO-CBX
BooSeokSoon or BSS for short is a sub-unit of SEVENTEEN formed with three talented vocalists Seungkwang, Hoshi, and DK
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s BSS
EXO-SC, another EXO sub-unit is formed with the group’s rap line members Chanyeol and Sehun
EXO-SC
Image: SM Entertainment
These talented Red Velvet pair is known for their vocal prowess and they are a part of the group’s self-titled sub-unit
Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi
Image: SM Entertainment
Composed of Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Kwon Yuri, and YoonA, oh!GG is a sub-unit of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation or SNSD
Girls’ Generation’s Oh!GG
Image: SM Entertainment
Formed with Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, 3RACHA is a self-producing hip-hop sub-group of Stray Kids
Stray Kids’ 3RACHA
Image: Stray Kids’ Twitter
Though this ASTRO sub-unit is now non-existent due to the unfortunate passing of Moonbin, still when it was active, the musical duo produced some great songs you should check out
ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha
Image: Fantagio
Orange Caramel is the first sub-unit of the iconic girl group After School, formed with members Nana, Lizzy, and Raina
After School’s Orange Caramel
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Consisting of Hyojung, Arin, and Binnie, BANHANA is the first sub-group of the popular girl group OH MY GIRL
OH MY GIRL’s BANHANA
Image: WM Entertainment
Click Here
TTS is another sub-unit of Girls’ Generation with members Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun and
Girls’ Generation’s TTS
Image: SM Entertainment