10 Best K-pop summer anthems
A classic summer anthem, Red Flavor is all about the joys of the season. Its fruity, vibrant sound and lively choreography have made it a staple in every summer playlist
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor - Red Velvet
The powerful beats and dynamic vocals of this track are sure to heat up any summer party with fresh and bold flavor, making it a must-have on your playlist
Spicy - aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
The breezy and light-hearted song captures the carefree spirit of summer weekends. Its mellow vibe and catchy chorus make it perfect for relaxing by the beach or cruising with the windows down
Weekend - Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
This track is the ultimate celebration of summer with an energetic and feel-good vibe that perfectly captures the excitement of summer nights spent with friends
Dance The Night Away - TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainement
EXO's Ko Ko Bop is a reggae-infused track that brings a unique and laid-back vibe to summer music. Its groovy beats and catchy lyrics make it a standout anthem for the season
Ko Ko Bop - EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
With its catchy hooks and infectious rhythm, the track has been recently added to the list of perfect summer jams for its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it an irresistible anthem
Sticky - KISS OF LIFE
Image: S2 Entertainment
Another hit from Red Velvet is an electrifying summer song with an upbeat tempo and addictive chorus that are perfect for boosting your energy on hot summer days
Power Up - Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
The track is a bright and cheerful track that exudes the fun and excitement of summer vacations. Its lively melody and joyful lyrics make it a perfect addition to your summer playlist
Holiday - SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Rollin' by Brave Girls has become a summer sensation as its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it an ideal anthem for beach trips and pool parties.
Rollin' - Brave Girls
Image: Brave Entertainment
The refreshing and bubbly track consists of playful beats and sweet vocals that make it perfect for capturing the carefree and joyous spirit of summer
Bungee - OH MY GIRL
Image: WM Entertainment