Hrishita Das

august 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best K-pop summer anthems 

A classic summer anthem, Red Flavor is all about the joys of the season. Its fruity, vibrant sound and lively choreography have made it a staple in every summer playlist

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor - Red Velvet

The powerful beats and dynamic vocals of this track are sure to heat up any summer party with fresh and bold flavor, making it a must-have on your playlist

Spicy - aespa

Image: SM Entertainment

The breezy and light-hearted song captures the carefree spirit of summer weekends. Its mellow vibe and catchy chorus make it perfect for relaxing by the beach or cruising with the windows down

 Weekend - Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

This track is the ultimate celebration of summer with an energetic and feel-good vibe that perfectly captures the excitement of summer nights spent with friends

Dance The Night Away - TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainement

EXO's Ko Ko Bop is a reggae-infused track that brings a unique and laid-back vibe to summer music. Its groovy beats and catchy lyrics make it a standout anthem for the season

Ko Ko Bop - EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

With its catchy hooks and infectious rhythm, the track has been recently added to the list of perfect summer jams for its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it an irresistible anthem 

Sticky - KISS OF LIFE

Image: S2 Entertainment

Another hit from Red Velvet is an electrifying summer song with an upbeat tempo and addictive chorus that are perfect for boosting your energy on hot summer days

Power Up - Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

The track is a bright and cheerful track that exudes the fun and excitement of summer vacations. Its lively melody and joyful lyrics make it a perfect addition to your summer playlist

Holiday - SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Rollin' by Brave Girls has become a summer sensation as its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it an ideal anthem for beach trips and pool parties.

Rollin' - Brave Girls

Image: Brave Entertainment

The refreshing and bubbly track consists of playful beats and sweet vocals that make it perfect for capturing the carefree and joyous spirit of summer

 Bungee - OH MY GIRL

Image:  WM Entertainment

