Heading 3

june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Korean Sports Movies

Hrishita Das

Former soccer star and a spirited producer team up to form a homeless football team for the Homeless World Cup, blending heart and humor

Image: Megabox

Dream:

Based on a true story, it chronicles the journey of the South Korean women's handball team as they strive for Olympic glory against all odds

Image: MK Pictures

Forever the Moment:

The gripping tale of North and South Korean table tennis players who join forces for the 1991 World Championships, highlighting unity and perseverance

As One:

Image: CJ Entertainment

This film depicts the formation of Korea's national ski jump team, focusing on their challenges and triumphs leading up to the Winter Olympics

Image: Showbox

Take Off:

A story of friendship and rivalry between two competitive swimmers aiming for a spot on the national team, balancing personal growth with athletic ambition

No Breathing:

Image: 9ers Entertainment

A retired marathoner takes on the role of a pacemaker, guiding a younger runner to victory while rediscovering his own passion for the sport

Pacemaker:

Image: Lotte Entertainment

An unusual yet touching film about a baseball-playing gorilla, blending comedy and drama as the animal rises to stardom in Korea's professional league

Mr. Go:

Image: Showbox 

A heartwarming and humorous tale of a judo athlete and his ex-convict brother, exploring themes of family, redemption, and resilience

My Annoying Brother:

Image: CJ Entertainment

A comedic yet heartfelt look at a father-son relationship centered around wrestling, highlighting their personal and professional struggles

Love+Sling:

Image: Lotte Entertainment

Following the story of South Korea's first women's ice hockey team, this film portrays their determination and teamwork against significant challenges

Run-Off:

Image: Megabox

