10 Best Korean Sports Movies
Hrishita Das
Former soccer star and a spirited producer team up to form a homeless football team for the Homeless World Cup, blending heart and humor
Image: Megabox
Dream:
Based on a true story, it chronicles the journey of the South Korean women's handball team as they strive for Olympic glory against all odds
Image: MK Pictures
Forever the Moment:
The gripping tale of North and South Korean table tennis players who join forces for the 1991 World Championships, highlighting unity and perseverance
As One:
Image: CJ Entertainment
This film depicts the formation of Korea's national ski jump team, focusing on their challenges and triumphs leading up to the Winter Olympics
Image: Showbox
Take Off:
A story of friendship and rivalry between two competitive swimmers aiming for a spot on the national team, balancing personal growth with athletic ambition
No Breathing:
Image: 9ers Entertainment
A retired marathoner takes on the role of a pacemaker, guiding a younger runner to victory while rediscovering his own passion for the sport
Pacemaker:
Image: Lotte Entertainment
An unusual yet touching film about a baseball-playing gorilla, blending comedy and drama as the animal rises to stardom in Korea's professional league
Mr. Go:
Image: Showbox
A heartwarming and humorous tale of a judo athlete and his ex-convict brother, exploring themes of family, redemption, and resilience
My Annoying Brother:
Image: CJ Entertainment
A comedic yet heartfelt look at a father-son relationship centered around wrestling, highlighting their personal and professional struggles
Love+Sling:
Image: Lotte Entertainment
Following the story of South Korea's first women's ice hockey team, this film portrays their determination and teamwork against significant challenges
Run-Off:
Image: Megabox