Hrishita Das

june 02, 2024

10 Best Lee Dong Wook K-dramas

Lee Dong Wook plays the Grim Reaper, whose bromance with the Goblin and budding romance with Sunny captivate this fantasy drama

Image: tvN

Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Lee Dong Wook portrays Kang Ji Wook, a wealthy heir who falls for a terminally ill woman, delivering a touching love story

Image: SBS

Scent of a Woman

In this romantic comedy, Lee Dong Wook is Park Moo Yeol, a baseball player who develops feelings for his female bodyguard

Wild Romance

Image: KBS

Set in the Joseon era, Lee Dong Wook plays Choi Won, a royal physician turned fugitive striving to clear his name

Heaven's Order (The Fugitive of Joseon)

Image: KBS

Lee Dong Wook stars as Cha Jae Wan, a hotel manager seeking revenge, but finds love and redemption along the way

Hotel King

Image: MBC

Reuniting with Yoo In Na, Lee Dong Wook is a stoic lawyer who falls for a disgraced actress working as his secretary

Touch Your Heart

Image: tvN

In this psychological thriller, Lee Dong Wook is the eerie dentist Seo Moon Jo, whose chilling presence keeps viewers on edge

Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

Lee Dong Wook excels as Lee Yeon, a mystical gumiho (nine-tailed fox) navigating the modern world and ancient myth

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Image: tvN

Lee Dong Wook plays Ryu Soo Yeol, a corrupt detective who teams up with a righteous alter ego to fight crime

Bad and Crazy

Image: tvN

Continuing his role as Lee Yeon, this sequel takes the gumiho back to 1938, blending historical drama with supernatural elements

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Image: tvN

