10 Best Lee Dong Wook K-dramas
Lee Dong Wook plays the Grim Reaper, whose bromance with the Goblin and budding romance with Sunny captivate this fantasy drama
Image: tvN
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
Lee Dong Wook portrays Kang Ji Wook, a wealthy heir who falls for a terminally ill woman, delivering a touching love story
Image: SBS
Scent of a Woman
In this romantic comedy, Lee Dong Wook is Park Moo Yeol, a baseball player who develops feelings for his female bodyguard
Wild Romance
Image: KBS
Set in the Joseon era, Lee Dong Wook plays Choi Won, a royal physician turned fugitive striving to clear his name
Heaven's Order (The Fugitive of Joseon)
Image: KBS
Lee Dong Wook stars as Cha Jae Wan, a hotel manager seeking revenge, but finds love and redemption along the way
Hotel King
Image: MBC
Reuniting with Yoo In Na, Lee Dong Wook is a stoic lawyer who falls for a disgraced actress working as his secretary
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
In this psychological thriller, Lee Dong Wook is the eerie dentist Seo Moon Jo, whose chilling presence keeps viewers on edge
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
Lee Dong Wook excels as Lee Yeon, a mystical gumiho (nine-tailed fox) navigating the modern world and ancient myth
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Image: tvN
Lee Dong Wook plays Ryu Soo Yeol, a corrupt detective who teams up with a righteous alter ego to fight crime
Bad and Crazy
Image: tvN
Continuing his role as Lee Yeon, this sequel takes the gumiho back to 1938, blending historical drama with supernatural elements
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
Image: tvN