april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 best legal K-dramas

Hrishita Das

Image: tvN

Vincenzo: 

A captivating blend of dark comedy and legal drama, featuring a mafia lawyer seeking justice through unconventional means in South Korea

Action-packed series following a former gangster turned lawyer as he fights corruption and seeks revenge for his mother's death

Image: tvN

Lawless Lawyer: 

A Korean adaptation of the American series, showcasing the dynamic between a genius fraud lawyer and a college dropout who poses as a lawyer

Image: KBS

Suits: 

Set in a dystopian society, this gripping drama explores a courtroom where the judge holds immense power, blurring the lines between justice and manipulation

Image: tvN

The Devil Judge: 

A romantic legal drama entwined with mystery, focusing on a prosecutor and a rookie lawyer who team up to solve a series of murders

Image: SBS

Suspicious Partner: 

Delving into the daily lives of prosecutors, this drama provides a realistic portrayal of their challenges, victories, and personal struggles

Image: JTBC

Diary Of A Prosecutor: 

A series revolving around a prosecutor and a detective as they uncover corruption within the legal system while navigating personal conflicts

Stranger: 

Image: tvN

Intense legal battles unfold at a prestigious law school as students and professors tackle complex cases, revealing the harsh realities of the legal profession

Image: JTBC

Law School: 

Mixing romance and legal themes, this heartwarming drama follows a top actress who goes undercover as a secretary to a lawyer, learning about love and law

Touch Your Heart: 

Image: tvN

The story follows a lawyer who is on the autism spectrum yet exceptionally proficient at her job, providing a refreshing take on mental health

Extraordinary Attorney Woo: 

Image: ENA

