10 best legal K-dramas
Hrishita Das
Image: tvN
Vincenzo:
A captivating blend of dark comedy and legal drama, featuring a mafia lawyer seeking justice through unconventional means in South Korea
Action-packed series following a former gangster turned lawyer as he fights corruption and seeks revenge for his mother's death
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer:
A Korean adaptation of the American series, showcasing the dynamic between a genius fraud lawyer and a college dropout who poses as a lawyer
Image: KBS
Suits:
Set in a dystopian society, this gripping drama explores a courtroom where the judge holds immense power, blurring the lines between justice and manipulation
Image: tvN
The Devil Judge:
A romantic legal drama entwined with mystery, focusing on a prosecutor and a rookie lawyer who team up to solve a series of murders
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner:
Delving into the daily lives of prosecutors, this drama provides a realistic portrayal of their challenges, victories, and personal struggles
Image: JTBC
Diary Of A Prosecutor:
A series revolving around a prosecutor and a detective as they uncover corruption within the legal system while navigating personal conflicts
Stranger:
Image: tvN
Intense legal battles unfold at a prestigious law school as students and professors tackle complex cases, revealing the harsh realities of the legal profession
Image: JTBC
Law School:
Mixing romance and legal themes, this heartwarming drama follows a top actress who goes undercover as a secretary to a lawyer, learning about love and law
Touch Your Heart:
Image: tvN
The story follows a lawyer who is on the autism spectrum yet exceptionally proficient at her job, providing a refreshing take on mental health
Extraordinary Attorney Woo:
Image: ENA