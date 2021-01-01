10 Best Love Triangles In K-dramas
A nostalgic K-drama showcasing a captivating love triangle between Choi Taek, Kim Jung Hwan, and Sung Deok Sun, featuring Hyeri Lee, Go Kyung Pyo, and Ryu Jun Yeol.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, and Gina Su star in this romantic comedy, portraying the delightful love triangle involving dentist Yoon Hye Jin and handyman Chief Hong.
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, and Ji Soo lead this comedy crime drama. Watch as superpowered Do Bong Soon navigates a love triangle with her childhood friend and CEO An Min Hyuk.
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, and Park Jin Joo star in this 2021 romantic drama. The love triangle unfolds around talented illustrator Choi Ung, his ex-girlfriend, and their complex relationships.
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, and Jae Wook Lee shine in this romantic drama with fantasy elements. Eun Dan Oh discovers her existence in a fictional comic world, adding a unique twist.
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
Cheese In The Trap
Image: tvN
Park Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun, and Seo Kang Joon headline this romantic comedy based on a webtoon. Follow the intriguing love triangle involving Hong Seol and Yoo Jung.
Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung Sik feature in this action-comedy drama. A confusing love triangle unfolds around Ah Ro, adding complexity to the plot.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Of Youth:
Image: KBS2
Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin star in this romantic comedy-drama. Cha Eun Sang and Kim Tan navigate a captivating love triangle, keeping viewers guessing.
The Heirs:
Image: SBS
Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, and Ga Ram Jung lead this iconic romance-comedy. The plot revolves around a love triangle as Lee Hye Yeong falls for Kim Jo Jo.
Love Alarm:
Image: Netflix
Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Jae Yoon Lee feature in this Netflix romantic comedy. Witness the engaging love triangle involving childhood pals Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo:
Image: MBC