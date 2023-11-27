Heading 3
10 best lyrics of Dua Lipa Songs
Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just come along for the ride?
Dance The Night
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes, shining just the way I like
Levitating
Like a bullet, your love hit me to the core
Electricity
No, I ain't got no money, but I'm letting you know, that I'ma love you like a fool
Hallucinate
Something in you, lit up heaven in me, the feeling won't let me sleep
One Kiss
I don't wanna live another life, 'cause this one's pretty nice
Physical
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
New Rules
I know that I seem a little stressed out, But you're here now, and you're turning me on
Pretty Please
Don't Start Now
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me, Don't show up, don't come out
Boys will be, boys will be boys, But girls will be women
Boys Will Be Boys
