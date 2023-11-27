Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

November 27, 2023

10 best lyrics of Dua Lipa Songs 

Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just come along for the ride?

Dance The Night

Image Source: Getty

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes, shining just the way I like

Image Source: Getty

Levitating

Like a bullet, your love hit me to the core

Electricity

Image Source: Getty

No, I ain't got no money, but I'm letting you know, that I'ma love you like a fool

Hallucinate

Image Source: Getty

Something in you, lit up heaven in me, the feeling won't let me sleep

One Kiss

Image Source: Getty

I don't wanna live another life, 'cause this one's pretty nice

Physical

Image Source: Getty

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

New Rules 

Image Source: Getty

I know that I seem a little stressed out, But you're here now, and you're turning me on

Pretty Please 

Image Source: Getty

Don't Start Now

Image Source: Getty

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me, Don't show up, don't come out

Boys will be, boys will be boys, But girls will be women

Boys Will Be Boys

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here