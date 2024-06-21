10 best Madhubala Movies to watch 

Madhubala's portrayal of Anarkali, a courtesan who falls in love with Prince Salim, is legendary. Her larger-than-life performance made both her character and the movie immortal
Mughal-e-Azam
Image: IMDb
In this delightful comedy, Madhubala plays the role of Renu, a young woman who brings a breath of fresh air into the lives of three brothers
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
Image: IMDb
In Kala Pani, Madhubala portrayed the character of a fearless journalist. The movie revolves around a young man (played by Dev) who takes the help of the journalist to free his father from a wrongful implication in a fifteen-year-old murder
Image: IMDb
Kala Pani
Amar saw Madhubala playing the character of Anju whose innocence and purity were beautifully captured by her never-seen-before performance
Amar
Image: IMDb
In this romantic drama, Madhubala plays a village girl named Tarana whose love story with a doctor attempts to break societal norms
Tarana
Image: IMDb
Madhubala's comedic talent shone brightly in this film, where she played the character of a cheerful lady named Asha
Half Ticket
Image: IMDb
As the protagonist Bijli, Madhubala in this one showed a sea of emotions changing drastically from extreme sorrow to joy brighter than the sun
Phagun
Image: IMDb
The actress played the character of the mysterious Edna who was an intriguing mix of sultry and seductive traits that largely proved her ability to be a fit in all genres
Howrah Bridge
Image: IMDb
Madhubala played the character of Anita in this one who is a spirited and independent woman caught in a marriage of convenience
Mr. & Mrs. 55
Image: IMDb
Barsaat Ki Raat
Image: IMDb
Madhubala gave a performance that was as delightful as the monsoon itself. Her expressive eyes and heartfelt acting brought the character's romantic dilemmas to life