 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 21, 2024

10 best Madhubala Movies to watch 


Madhubala's portrayal of Anarkali, a courtesan who falls in love with Prince Salim, is legendary. Her larger-than-life performance made both her character and the movie immortal

 Mughal-e-Azam

Image: IMDb

In this delightful comedy, Madhubala plays the role of Renu, a young woman who brings a breath of fresh air into the lives of three brothers

 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Image: IMDb

In Kala Pani, Madhubala portrayed the character of a fearless journalist. The movie revolves around a young man (played by Dev) who takes the help of the journalist to free his father from a wrongful implication in a fifteen-year-old murder

Image: IMDb

 Kala Pani

Amar saw Madhubala playing the character of Anju whose innocence and purity were beautifully captured by her never-seen-before performance

Amar

Image: IMDb

In this romantic drama, Madhubala plays a village girl named Tarana whose love story with a doctor attempts to break societal norms

Tarana

Image: IMDb

Madhubala's comedic talent shone brightly in this film, where she played the character of a cheerful lady named Asha

Half Ticket

Image: IMDb

As the protagonist Bijli, Madhubala in this one showed a sea of emotions changing drastically from extreme sorrow to joy brighter than the sun

Phagun

Image: IMDb

The actress played the character of the mysterious Edna who was an intriguing mix of sultry and seductive traits that largely proved her ability to be a fit in all genres 

 Howrah Bridge

Image: IMDb

Madhubala played the character of Anita in this one who is a spirited and independent woman caught in a marriage of convenience

 Mr. & Mrs. 55

Image: IMDb

Barsaat Ki Raat

Image: IMDb

Madhubala gave a performance that was as delightful as the monsoon itself. Her expressive eyes and heartfelt acting brought the character's romantic dilemmas to life 

