Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Best Maknaes of K-pop Boy Groups

Known as the "Golden Maknae" for his versatility, excelling in vocals, dance, and performance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Sehun (EXO)

Image: SM Entertainment

Main dancer and vocalist, recognized for his sharp visuals and stage presence

Talented dancer and vocalist, known for his acrobatic skills and smooth choreography

Yugyeom (GOT7)

Image: JYP Entertainment

One of the most influential dancers in K-pop, praised for his powerful and captivating stage presence 

Taemin (SHINee)

Image: SM Entertainment

Former member, known for his rapping and stage charisma

Seungri (Big Bang)

Image: YG Entertainment

Strong vocalist with a versatile range, known for his bright personality and comedic roles

Sungjong (INFINITE)

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Main rapper and songwriter, recognized for his lyricism and production skills

I.M (Monsta X)

Image: Starship Entertainment

Main vocalist, known for his powerful and emotional singing, as well as wit and variety skills

Kyuhyun (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment

Main dancer with incredible power and flexibility, also contributes to choreography

Dino (Seventeen)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vocalist and maknae of TXT, known for his unique vocals and charming personality

Huening Kai (TXT)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

