10 Best Maknaes of K-pop Boy Groups
Known as the "Golden Maknae" for his versatility, excelling in vocals, dance, and performance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Sehun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Main dancer and vocalist, recognized for his sharp visuals and stage presence
Talented dancer and vocalist, known for his acrobatic skills and smooth choreography
Yugyeom (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
One of the most influential dancers in K-pop, praised for his powerful and captivating stage presence
Taemin (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment
Former member, known for his rapping and stage charisma
Seungri (Big Bang)
Image: YG Entertainment
Strong vocalist with a versatile range, known for his bright personality and comedic roles
Sungjong (INFINITE)
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Main rapper and songwriter, recognized for his lyricism and production skills
I.M (Monsta X)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Main vocalist, known for his powerful and emotional singing, as well as wit and variety skills
Kyuhyun (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Main dancer with incredible power and flexibility, also contributes to choreography
Dino (Seventeen)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vocalist and maknae of TXT, known for his unique vocals and charming personality
Huening Kai (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC