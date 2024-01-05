Heading 3
January 05, 2024
10 best Malayalam films of 2023
It is a survival drama based on a true story of humanity and togetherness during the difficult times of 2018 flood in Kerala. Available on Sony Liv
2018
Starring Mohanlal in the lead, Neru is an emotional courtroom drama. The movie marked the reunion of the actor with Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2. It is running successfully in cinemas
Neru
This one stands out because of its unusual theme and the gut of Mammootty to take such a character at this stage of his career. The Jeo Baby directorial is streaming now on Prime Video
Kaathal: The Core
It is a suspense thriller drama starring Joju George In dual roles. The movie revolves around a gripping tale of two twin brothers. Available on Netflix
Iratta
It revolves around a family of self-centered individuals on a journey to fulfill their grandfather's pilgrimage wish. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Falimy
It is a story of three young friends who reunite when one of their families is attacked by an old rival. Available on Netflix
RDX
Mammootty shines yet again as the head of the Kannur Police Squad. It is a gripping tale of a police officer and his squad to nab a criminal gang. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Kannur Squad
It is a documentary based on the true story of a woman accused of poisoning 6 members of her family with cyanide-laced food. Available on Netflix
Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum
Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the feel-good movie revolves around a young Malayali on an adventurous journey of self-discovery. Available on Prime Video
The movie revolves around a young man, who returns to his home after getting discharged from mental asylum. Available on Netflix
Adrishya Jalakangal
