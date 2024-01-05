Heading 3

January 05, 2024

10 best Malayalam films of 2023

It is a survival drama based on a true story of humanity and togetherness during the difficult times of 2018 flood in Kerala. Available on Sony Liv

2018

Starring Mohanlal in the lead, Neru is an emotional courtroom drama. The movie marked the reunion of the actor with Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2. It is running successfully in cinemas 

Neru

This one stands out because of its unusual theme and the gut of Mammootty to take such a character at this stage of his career. The Jeo Baby directorial is streaming now on Prime Video

Kaathal: The Core 

It is a suspense thriller drama starring Joju George In dual roles. The movie revolves around a gripping tale of two twin brothers. Available on Netflix 

Iratta 

It revolves around a family of self-centered individuals on a journey to fulfill their grandfather's pilgrimage wish. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Falimy

It is a story of three young friends who reunite when one of their families is attacked by an old rival. Available on Netflix 

RDX

Mammootty shines yet again as the head of the Kannur Police Squad. It is a gripping tale of a police officer and his squad to nab a criminal gang. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Kannur Squad

It is a documentary based on the true story of a woman accused of poisoning 6 members of her family with cyanide-laced food. Available on Netflix 

Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum

Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the feel-good movie revolves around a young Malayali on an adventurous journey of self-discovery. Available on Prime Video 

The movie revolves around a young man, who returns to his home after getting discharged from mental asylum. Available on Netflix 

Adrishya Jalakangal

