Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 1, 2024

10 Best Malayalam movies to watch on OTT

Mohanlal's Neru, now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is a hard-hitting court-room drama 

Neru

image: IMDB 

Bheeshma Parvam is one of the best Malayalam action-thriller movies streaming on Hotstar, with stylized fights and stunning camera work

image: IMDB 

Bheeshma Parvam

Hridayam is one of those movies that gives a warm hug on a chilly day. It is comforting, reassuring, and a medicine to the soul. Streaming on Hotstar 

image: IMDB 

Hridayam

One of the best Malayalam movies on Hotstar if you are looking for something truly unique. It stars Fahadh Faasil as a cunning thief 

 Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

image: IMDB 

A raw and rustic story, presented with gutsy script, and even now, feels like a fresh take on the gangster genre. Streaming on Hotstar 

Kammatipaadam

image: IMDB 

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly’s Premam stands the test of time even today. Streaming on Hotstar 

Premam

image: IMDB 

Streaming on Netflix, it is a story revolving around three estranged friends reuniting for a past revenge

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier

image: IMDB 

Featuring Joju George in dual roles, Iratta is a haunting tale that keeps you wondering till the end, with a chilling climax. Streaming on Netflix 

Iratta

image: IMDB 

Set in the Sathyan Anthikad universe of feel-good films, the Comedy drama stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Available on Prime Video 

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

image: IMDB 

The Great Indian Kitchen 

image: IMDB 

This is one film that has tugged at our heartstrings. A cinematic gem you simply cannot miss. Streaming on Prime Video 

