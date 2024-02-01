Heading 3
10 Best Malayalam movies to watch on OTT
Mohanlal's Neru, now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is a hard-hitting court-room drama
Neru
image: IMDB
Bheeshma Parvam is one of the best Malayalam action-thriller movies streaming on Hotstar, with stylized fights and stunning camera work
image: IMDB
Bheeshma Parvam
Hridayam is one of those movies that gives a warm hug on a chilly day. It is comforting, reassuring, and a medicine to the soul. Streaming on Hotstar
image: IMDB
Hridayam
One of the best Malayalam movies on Hotstar if you are looking for something truly unique. It stars Fahadh Faasil as a cunning thief
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
image: IMDB
A raw and rustic story, presented with gutsy script, and even now, feels like a fresh take on the gangster genre. Streaming on Hotstar
Kammatipaadam
image: IMDB
Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly’s Premam stands the test of time even today. Streaming on Hotstar
Premam
image: IMDB
Streaming on Netflix, it is a story revolving around three estranged friends reuniting for a past revenge
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier
image: IMDB
Featuring Joju George in dual roles, Iratta is a haunting tale that keeps you wondering till the end, with a chilling climax. Streaming on Netflix
Iratta
image: IMDB
Set in the Sathyan Anthikad universe of feel-good films, the Comedy drama stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Available on Prime Video
Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum
image: IMDB
The Great Indian Kitchen
image: IMDB
This is one film that has tugged at our heartstrings. A cinematic gem you simply cannot miss. Streaming on Prime Video
