10 best male idol actors
Hrishita Das
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s D.O.:
Known for his emotive performances, D.O. showcased his acting chops in Swing Kids, Cart, 100 Days My Prince and The Moon, earning critical acclaim
With his charming looks and natural talent, Cha Eun Woo impressed in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Wonderful World, solidifying his status as a rising star in the acting world
Image: Fantagi
Astro’s Cha Eun Woo:
Lee Jun Ho displayed versatility in Chief Kim, Just Between Lovers, and Red Sleeve, capturing audiences with his compelling portrayals and depth of character
Image: JYP Entertainment
2PM’s Lee Jun Ho:
Suho's captivating performances in Rich Man and the ongoing show Missing Crown Prince have highlighted his ability to seamlessly transition from stage to screen
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Suho:
L's memorable roles in My Lovely Girl and Miss Hammurabi showcased his range as an actor, leaving a lasting impression with his amazing portrayals
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Infinite’s L:
Taecyeon's powerful presence shone through in dramas like Who Are You and Save Me, proving his ability to command the screen with his intensity and charisma.
Image: JYP Entertainment
2PM’s Ok Taecyeon:
Minho's breakout performances in Yumi’s Cells and The Fabulous established him as a sought-after actor, praised for his dedication and natural talent
SHINee’s Minho:
Image: SM Entertainment
Siwon's charm and charisma translated seamlessly to the screen in dramas like She Was Pretty and Revolutionary Love, earning him praise for his dedication to the craft
Image: SM Entertainment
Super Junior’s Siwon:
Jinyoung showcased his acting prowess in He Is Psychometric and The Devil Judge, impressing audiences with his ability to portray complex characters with depth and sensitivity
GOT7’s Jinyoung:
Image: BH Entertainment
Rowoon's breakout roles in Extraordinary You and Sunbae, Don't Put on That Lipstick highlighted his natural talent and ability to capture hearts with his charming performances
SF9’s Rowoon:
Image: FNC Entertainment