april 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 best male idol actors

Hrishita Das

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO’s D.O.: 

Known for his emotive performances, D.O. showcased his acting chops in Swing Kids, Cart, 100 Days My Prince and The Moon, earning critical acclaim

With his charming looks and natural talent, Cha Eun Woo impressed in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and Wonderful World, solidifying his status as a rising star in the acting world

Image: Fantagi

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo:

Lee Jun Ho displayed versatility in Chief Kim, Just Between Lovers, and Red Sleeve, capturing audiences with his compelling portrayals and depth of character

Image: JYP Entertainment

2PM’s Lee Jun Ho:

Suho's captivating performances in Rich Man and the ongoing show Missing Crown Prince have highlighted his ability to seamlessly transition from stage to screen

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO’s Suho: 

L's memorable roles in My Lovely Girl and Miss Hammurabi showcased his range as an actor, leaving a lasting impression with his amazing portrayals

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Infinite’s L: 

Taecyeon's powerful presence shone through in dramas like Who Are You and Save Me, proving his ability to command the screen with his intensity and charisma.

Image: JYP Entertainment

2PM’s Ok Taecyeon: 

Minho's breakout performances in Yumi’s Cells and The Fabulous established him as a sought-after actor, praised for his dedication and natural talent

SHINee’s Minho: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Siwon's charm and charisma translated seamlessly to the screen in dramas like She Was Pretty and Revolutionary Love, earning him praise for his dedication to the craft

Image: SM Entertainment

Super Junior’s Siwon: 

Jinyoung showcased his acting prowess in He Is Psychometric and The Devil Judge, impressing audiences with his ability to portray complex characters with depth and sensitivity

GOT7’s Jinyoung: 

Image: BH Entertainment

Rowoon's breakout roles in Extraordinary You and Sunbae, Don't Put on That Lipstick highlighted his natural talent and ability to capture hearts with his charming performances

SF9’s Rowoon: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

