Heading 3

april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 best medical K-dramas

Hrishita Das

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist: 

Follows the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school, navigating love, friendship, and the challenges of their profession

A brilliant North Korean doctor defects to South Korea, facing political conspiracies and personal conflicts while striving to save lives 

Image: SBS

Doctor Stranger: 

An eccentric surgeon mentors two young doctors in a rural hospital, teaching them valuable lessons about medicine, ethics, and humanity 

Image: SBS

Doctor Romantic: 

Features the romance between a soldier and a doctor as they work together in a war-torn country, dealing with life-and-death situations while navigating their relationship

Image: KBS

Descendants of the Sun: 

Explores the power struggles and ethical dilemmas within a prestigious hospital, as various characters clash over patient care, corporate interests, and personal ambitions 

Image: JTBC

Life: 

Follows a brilliant anesthesiologist with a troubled past who specializes in pain management, as he confronts difficult cases and grapples with his own demons. 

Image: SBS

Doctor John: 

A skilled surgeon seeks revenge against those who wronged him by using his medical expertise to manipulate the justice system from within a prison. 

Doctor Prisoner: 

Image: KBS

A detective, firefighter and a paramedic come together to save people from life-and-death situations along with putting the perpetrators behind bars

Image: SBS

The First Responders: 

Follows the journey of a housewife who reignites her passion for helping people while navigating her own struggles

Doctor Cha: 

Image: JTBC

When two individuals encounter a slump in their careers, they fall in love with each other along the way

Doctor Slump: 

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here