10 best medical K-dramas
Hrishita Das
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist:
Follows the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school, navigating love, friendship, and the challenges of their profession
A brilliant North Korean doctor defects to South Korea, facing political conspiracies and personal conflicts while striving to save lives
Image: SBS
Doctor Stranger:
An eccentric surgeon mentors two young doctors in a rural hospital, teaching them valuable lessons about medicine, ethics, and humanity
Image: SBS
Doctor Romantic:
Features the romance between a soldier and a doctor as they work together in a war-torn country, dealing with life-and-death situations while navigating their relationship
Image: KBS
Descendants of the Sun:
Explores the power struggles and ethical dilemmas within a prestigious hospital, as various characters clash over patient care, corporate interests, and personal ambitions
Image: JTBC
Life:
Follows a brilliant anesthesiologist with a troubled past who specializes in pain management, as he confronts difficult cases and grapples with his own demons.
Image: SBS
Doctor John:
A skilled surgeon seeks revenge against those who wronged him by using his medical expertise to manipulate the justice system from within a prison.
Doctor Prisoner:
Image: KBS
A detective, firefighter and a paramedic come together to save people from life-and-death situations along with putting the perpetrators behind bars
Image: SBS
The First Responders:
Follows the journey of a housewife who reignites her passion for helping people while navigating her own struggles
Doctor Cha:
Image: JTBC
When two individuals encounter a slump in their careers, they fall in love with each other along the way
Doctor Slump:
Image: JTBC