10 Best Medical K-dramas you can't miss

Set in the Goryeo time period, plastic surgeon Eun Soo is transported back in time to serve King Gongmin and save his injured wife. The show combines fantasy and medicine, emphasizing the relationship between Eun Soo and her guard.
Oh Chang-min and Oh Jin-hee, former spouses, reunite as emergency room interns at the same hospital. This rivals-to-lovers romantic comedy explores their rekindled relationship
Image: tvN
Emergency Couple
A medical K-drama focusing on the psychiatric side of medicine. Jung Da-eun, a psychiatrist, navigates the complexities of mental health
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
A heartwarming story of an eye doctor and a firefighter who reconnect after years of separation. Their paths cross again, leading to love and healing
Image: SBS.
Angel Eyes
A quirky medical drama centered around a brilliant but socially awkward doctor. His unconventional methods and interactions with patients make for an entertaining watch.
Image: JTBC
Doctor Slump
A psychiatrist and a bestselling author cross paths, unraveling their own emotional struggles while treating patients.
Image: SBS
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Although not exclusively a medical drama, it features a military doctor and a surgeon working in a war-torn country. Their love story unfolds amidst life-and-death situations
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
A North Korean defector, trained as a doctor, finds himself in South Korea. He faces challenges in both medicine and love
Image: SBS
Doctor Stranger
A young autistic savant with exceptional medical skills joins a prestigious hospital. His journey to gain acceptance and prove his abilities captivates viewers
Good Doctor
Image: KBS2
Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident and struggles to find her footing in a job full of surprises.