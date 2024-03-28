Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 28, 2024
10 best Megastar Chiranjeevi movies
This movie revolves around the singer who uses his music and determination to make positive changes in society
Rudra Veena
Image: IMDb
It follows the story of a cobbler who believes in hard work and doing what’s right, highlighting the importance of manual labor
Image: IMDb
Swayam Krushi
This comedy movie features a self-proclaimed detective on a mission to find a lost son, adding humor to the mystery
Image: IMDb
Chantabbai
This movie is a perfect blend of action and mythology where a man discovers a powerful ring
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari
Image: IMDb
The movie has action and societal themes where a psychological professor forms an anti-corruption force to fight societal corruption
Tagore
Image: IMDb
In this action-packed movie, Rajaram seeks revenge for his brother’s murder, reuniting his estranged family
Gang leader
Image: IMDb
This movie with the perfect mixture of action and emotion tells the story of Madhu- a painter turned drunkard after a tragedy, finds redemption when he meets a child
Pasivadi Pranam
Image: IMDb
The film showcasing love and sacrifice is about Madhava- a servant who defies societal norms to save his love from a mental asylum
Aapathbandavudu
Image: IMDb
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Image: IMDb
An epic action film inspired by a historical figure Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s rebellion against the East India Company
Image: IMDb
This inspiring movie depicts the journey of an unemployed youth who proves that determination can lead to success
Challenge
