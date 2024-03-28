Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 28, 2024

10 best Megastar Chiranjeevi movies


This movie revolves around the singer who uses his music and determination to make positive changes in society

Rudra Veena

Image: IMDb

It follows the story of a cobbler who believes in hard work and doing what’s right, highlighting the importance of manual labor

Image: IMDb

Swayam Krushi

This comedy movie features a self-proclaimed detective on a mission to find a lost son, adding humor to the mystery

Image: IMDb

Chantabbai

This movie is a perfect blend of action and mythology where a man discovers a powerful ring

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Image: IMDb

The movie has action and societal themes where a psychological professor forms an anti-corruption force to fight societal corruption

Tagore

Image: IMDb

In this action-packed movie, Rajaram seeks revenge for his brother’s murder, reuniting his estranged family

Gang leader

Image: IMDb

This movie with the perfect mixture of action and emotion tells the story of Madhu- a painter turned drunkard after a tragedy, finds redemption when he meets a child

Pasivadi Pranam

Image: IMDb

The film showcasing love and sacrifice is about Madhava- a servant who defies societal norms to save his love from a mental asylum

Aapathbandavudu

Image: IMDb

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Image: IMDb

An epic action film inspired by a historical figure Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s rebellion against the East India Company

Image: IMDb

This inspiring movie depicts the journey of an unemployed youth who proves that determination can lead to success

Challenge

