Pujya Doss

july 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 best melodramatic K-dramas to watch

Childhood sweethearts face tragic separations and obstacles, testing their enduring love. A timeless tale of love and sacrifice

Image: SBS

Stairway to Heaven

A poignant love story unfolds as childhood friends reunite, facing amnesia and betrayal while searching for lost memories

Image: KBS2

Winter Sonata

Separated siblings unknowingly fall in love, leading to heart-wrenching revelations and sacrifices. A classic tearjerker

Autumn in My Heart

Image: KBS2

A con man falls for a blind heiress, weaving a tale of deception, redemption, and unconditional love

That Winter, The Wind Blows

Image: SBS

Former lovers, separated by tragedy, reunite amidst terminal illness, regret, and reconciliation. A bittersweet journey of love and forgiveness

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: KBS2

A terminally ill man seeks redemption and closure with his birth mother and former lover. Heartrending and soul-stirring

I'm Sorry, I Love You

Image: KBS2

Childhood sweethearts reunite as an EMT and a visually impaired woman, overcoming past trauma and finding love

Angel Eyes

Image: SBS

Forbidden love blossoms between a woman and her best friend's younger brother, facing societal judgment and family opposition

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

A forbidden romance unfolds between a talented pianist and an older, married art curator, sparking scandal and passion

Secret Love Affair

Image: JTBC

Former lovers reunite after decades, rekindling their passionate romance amidst past regrets and present challenges

When My Love Blooms

Image: tvN

