10 best mind-bending K-dramas
Signal is mixed with science fiction and jumps back and forth in time. The main character finds a walkie-talkie which lets him talk to a girl from 15 years ago when a heinous crime took place.
Credit: tvN
Signal
The drama is adapted from the webtoon Out of the World. It tells the story of a family who slowly start becoming a part of a cult.
Credit: OCN
Save Me
It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets and his identity.
Flower of Evil
Credit: tvN
Stranger tells the story of a detective who underwent a brain surgery as a child which leaves him devoid of emotions.
Stranger
Credit: tvN
In Squid Game, contestants compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a fortune but there can only be one winner.
Squid Game
Credit: Netflix
Memory is about a lawyer who finds out that he has Alzheimer’s and decides to put his all into his one last case.
Memory
Credit: tvN
Circle deals with the present and the future. It explores parallel worlds and futuristic society, intertwining past and present to unravel mysteries and secrets.
Circle
Credit: tvN
Mouse is a science fiction thriller. The drama surrounds a series of mysterious murders which are suspected to be the work of a serial killer.
Mouse
Credit:tvN
It is set in a strange eerie building in which a bunch of criminals live. The main protagonist is unaware of this and starts residing here because it is cheap.
Strangers from Hell
Credit: OCN
The drama tells the story of a murder which is disguised as suicide. The sister of the detective in charge falls for the suspect.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Credit: tvN