Heading 3

Moumita Chakraborty

may 5, 2024

Entertainment

10 best mind-bending K-dramas

Signal is mixed with science fiction and jumps back and forth in time. The main character finds a walkie-talkie which lets him talk to a girl from 15 years ago when a heinous crime took place. 

Credit: tvN

Signal

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Out of the World. It tells the story of a family who slowly start becoming a part of a cult. 

Credit: OCN

Save Me

It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets and his identity. 

Flower of Evil 

Credit: tvN

Stranger tells the story of a detective who underwent a brain surgery as a child which leaves him devoid of emotions. 

Stranger 

Credit: tvN

In Squid Game, contestants compete in deadly children's games for a chance to win a fortune but there can only be one winner. 

Squid Game 

Credit: Netflix

Memory is about a lawyer who finds out that he has Alzheimer’s and decides to put his all into his one last case. 

Memory 

Credit: tvN


Circle deals with the present and the future. It explores parallel worlds and futuristic society, intertwining past and present to unravel mysteries and secrets. 

Circle

Credit: tvN

Mouse is a science fiction thriller. The drama surrounds a series of mysterious murders which are suspected to be the work of a serial killer. 

Mouse

Credit:tvN

It is set in a strange eerie building in which a bunch of criminals live. The main protagonist is unaware of this and starts residing here because it is cheap.

Strangers from Hell

Credit: OCN 

The drama tells the story of a murder which is disguised as suicide. The sister of the detective in charge falls for the suspect. 

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Credit: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here