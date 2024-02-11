Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 11, 2024
10 best movie dialogues of Brad Pitt
'Welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club!' - Fight Club
#1
Image: IMDb
'Careful Bill, you'll give yourself a heart attack and ruin my vacation.' - Meet Joe Black
Image: IMDb
#2
'You can be as mad as a mad dog at the way things went. You could swear, curse the fates, but when it comes to the end, you have to let go.' - The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Image: IMDb
#3
'Forgive me if I have a lingering respect for life.'- Interview with the Vampire
#4
Image: IMDb
'When your enemy's making mistakes, don't interrupt him.' -Moneyball
#5
Image: IMDb
'Your shame will be your torture, and your torture will be your life. I wish it was long.' -Seven Years in Tibet
#6
Image: IMDb
'Because you love her, I will forgive that, ONCE! Say that again, and you are no longer my brother.' -Legends of the Fall
#7
Image: IMDb
#8
Image: IMDb
“I guess in the end, you start thinking about the beginning.” —Fight Club
“Anybody accidentally kills anybody in a fight, they go to jail. It’s called manslaughter.” – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
“The Gods envy us. They envy us because we’re mortal. Because any moment might be our last. Everything’s more beautiful because we’re doomed.”- Troy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.