Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 11, 2024

10 best movie dialogues of Brad Pitt

'Welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club!' - Fight Club

'Careful Bill, you'll give yourself a heart attack and ruin my vacation.' - Meet Joe Black 

'You can be as mad as a mad dog at the way things went. You could swear, curse the fates, but when it comes to the end, you have to let go.' - The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

'Forgive me if I have a lingering respect for life.'- Interview with the Vampire 

'When your enemy's making mistakes, don't interrupt him.' -Moneyball 

'Your shame will be your torture, and your torture will be your life. I wish it was long.' -Seven Years in Tibet 

'Because you love her, I will forgive that, ONCE! Say that again, and you are no longer my brother.' -Legends of the Fall

“I guess in the end, you start thinking about the beginning.” —Fight Club 

“Anybody accidentally kills anybody in a fight, they go to jail. It’s called manslaughter.” – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

“The Gods envy us. They envy us because we’re mortal. Because any moment might be our last. Everything’s more beautiful because we’re doomed.”- Troy 

