Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

may 13, 2024

10 best movies and shows of Kay Kay Menon


Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, this mini series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railwaymen who helped victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster

The Railway Men

Image: IMDb

It is a riveting Indian series that unravels the intricate web of counter-terrorism operations spanning nearly two decades

Image: IMDb

Special Ops

It explores the dark realities of the Mumbai Underworld. Kay Kay Menon played a police officer and a father whose son takes a violent path to become a Don 

Image: IMDb

Bambai Meri Jaan

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a horrifying case of 1993 bomb blasts. Kay Kay played a police officer in the movie 

Black Friday

Image: IMDb

Baby is a high-octane Indian action thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie showcases how Indian intelligence functions in reality 

Baby

Image: IMDb

Based on fake currencies, Farzi is the most watched Indian web show in recent years. Kay Kay played an antagonist in the series

Farzi

Image: IMDb

When it comes to Kay Kay Menon's filmography, how can anyone forget Haider? It is one of his best movies. A must watch 

Haider

Image: IMDb

The Anurag Kashyap directorial attained a cult status over the period. Kay Kay Menon played a strong character in the movie that is based on student politics 

Gulaal

Image: IMDb

Kay Kay Menon gave a memorable performance in Shaurya, co-starring Rahul Bose. His acting in the climax holds a separate fan base 

Shaurya

Image: IMDb

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, It is a strong political film on the naxal movements in the rural India 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here