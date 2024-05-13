Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 13, 2024
10 best movies and shows of Kay Kay Menon
Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, this mini series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railwaymen who helped victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster
The Railway Men
Image: IMDb
It is a riveting Indian series that unravels the intricate web of counter-terrorism operations spanning nearly two decades
Image: IMDb
Special Ops
It explores the dark realities of the Mumbai Underworld. Kay Kay Menon played a police officer and a father whose son takes a violent path to become a Don
Image: IMDb
Bambai Meri Jaan
The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a horrifying case of 1993 bomb blasts. Kay Kay played a police officer in the movie
Black Friday
Image: IMDb
Baby is a high-octane Indian action thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie showcases how Indian intelligence functions in reality
Baby
Image: IMDb
Based on fake currencies, Farzi is the most watched Indian web show in recent years. Kay Kay played an antagonist in the series
Farzi
Image: IMDb
When it comes to Kay Kay Menon's filmography, how can anyone forget Haider? It is one of his best movies. A must watch
Haider
Image: IMDb
The Anurag Kashyap directorial attained a cult status over the period. Kay Kay Menon played a strong character in the movie that is based on student politics
Gulaal
Image: IMDb
Kay Kay Menon gave a memorable performance in Shaurya, co-starring Rahul Bose. His acting in the climax holds a separate fan base
Shaurya
Image: IMDb
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, It is a strong political film on the naxal movements in the rural India
