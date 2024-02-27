Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 Best Movies of Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's debut film, where she played the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Pednekar starred alongside Akshay Kumar in this social satire advocating for improved sanitation and hygiene

Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017

Pednekar starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this romantic comedy dealing with the topic of erectile dysfunction

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Pednekar played a pivotal role in this dacoit drama set in the Chambal Valley, showcasing her acting prowess

Sonchiriya (2019)

In this comedy-drama, Bhumi portrayed a dark-skinned woman alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, addressing societal beauty standards

Bala (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar portrayed one of the oldest sharpshooters in India in this biographical drama alongside Taapsee Pannu

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar played a significant role in this comedy film revolving around a love triangle, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar had a supporting role in this feminist drama exploring the lives of two cousins navigating societal expectations

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) 

Bhumi Pednekar made a cameo appearance in this horror film, showcasing her versatility

Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship (2020)

Durgamati The Myth (2020)

Bhumi Pednekar played the titular role in this horror thriller, displaying her acting range in a different genre

