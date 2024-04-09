Heading 3

10 best movies of Dulquer Salmaan


The film follows the story of people in Panimalai hill station who are put under a ban on speaking by the government because of a ‘dumb flu’ spreading in the area. It is a satirical rom-com, stars Nazriya as the female lead 

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum

This movie is hailed as one of the best in Malayalam cinema's New-Gen era, with its focus on the special bond between cousins that forms the core of the narrative 

Bangalore Days

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, this romantic drama explores the complexities of modern relationships and the different perspectives on marriage and commitment 

O Kadhal Kanmani

It is a biographical drama about a popular South actress Savitri. Dulquer plays the role of Savitri's husband, Gemini Ganesan, who was also an actor

Mahanati

The movie is like a warm embrace for adventure enthusiasts and those seeking personal freedom. It stars Dq in a completely different avatar 

Charlie

It is a fun road trip comedy-drama that stars Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in the lead. It is a must-watch movie to burst your stressed days 

Karwaan

It is a period romantic drama that stars Dq along with Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it was a huge blockbuster at the box office 

Sita Ramam

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, a notorious fugitive who has been missing since 1984 and is wanted by the authorities in Kerala 

Kurup

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel, a Malayalam drama film directed by Anwar Rasheed, stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. It follows the journey of Faizal who wants to become a chef after studying abroad 

The story highlights the struggles faced by the Dalit community in the slum locality of Kammatipaadam, Kochi. It also sheds light on the impact of urbanization on the city 

Kammatipaadam

