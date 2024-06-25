Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2024

10 best movies of Jr NTR to watch


Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Jr NTR as Bheem alongside Ram Charan. His valor and heroism in the epic-action drama film are just unmissable 

RRR 

Image: Jr NTR's Instagram

Jr NTR's portrayal of a nature lover and his character having a sense of social responsibility in Janatha Garage received praise

Image: IMDb

Janatha Garage

The actor's tense acting and dialogue delivery in this Telugu action-drama film makes it a must-watch movie. Simhadri is directed by SS Rajamouli

Image: IMDb

Simhadri

It is a tale of love, family, and self-discovery. As always, Jr NTR delivers an enchanting performance in this movie and effortlessly balances humor with emotional depth

 Brindaavanam

Image: IMDb

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Jr NTR does magic with his intensity and conviction onscreen. As he navigates his moral dilemmas and inner conflicts, the actor looks compelling to watch

 Temper

Image: IMDb

It explores themes of family, revenge, and the value of relationships. The movie stars Jr NTR as Abhiram, who seeks revenge against his father's business rival

Nannaku Prematho

Image: IMDb

Praised for blending mythology with modern storytelling, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli. Yamadonga is all about visual effects, innovative storytelling, and music

 Yamadonga

Image: IMDb

Apart from the film’s social commentary, its action sequences and emotional depth make Aravindha Sametha a must-watch film for the Jr NTR fans

Aravindha Sametha

Image: IMDb

Released in 2017, the film stars Jr NTR in triple roles as Jai, Lava, and Kusa. The cast also includes Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas, Ronit Roy, and others

Jai Lava Kusa

Image: IMDb

Aadi

Image: IMDb

Directed by VV Vinayak, it is the story of Aadi (Jr NTR), who finds many obstacles in avenging his father's death. As he attempts to restore his family's honor, he encounters adversaries 

