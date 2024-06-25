Heading 3
10 best movies of Jr NTR to watch
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Jr NTR as Bheem alongside Ram Charan. His valor and heroism in the epic-action drama film are just unmissable
RRR
Image: Jr NTR's Instagram
Jr NTR's portrayal of a nature lover and his character having a sense of social responsibility in Janatha Garage received praise
Image: IMDb
Janatha Garage
The actor's tense acting and dialogue delivery in this Telugu action-drama film makes it a must-watch movie. Simhadri is directed by SS Rajamouli
Image: IMDb
Simhadri
It is a tale of love, family, and self-discovery. As always, Jr NTR delivers an enchanting performance in this movie and effortlessly balances humor with emotional depth
Brindaavanam
Image: IMDb
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Jr NTR does magic with his intensity and conviction onscreen. As he navigates his moral dilemmas and inner conflicts, the actor looks compelling to watch
Temper
Image: IMDb
It explores themes of family, revenge, and the value of relationships. The movie stars Jr NTR as Abhiram, who seeks revenge against his father's business rival
Nannaku Prematho
Image: IMDb
Praised for blending mythology with modern storytelling, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli. Yamadonga is all about visual effects, innovative storytelling, and music
Yamadonga
Image: IMDb
Apart from the film’s social commentary, its action sequences and emotional depth make Aravindha Sametha a must-watch film for the Jr NTR fans
Aravindha Sametha
Image: IMDb
Released in 2017, the film stars Jr NTR in triple roles as Jai, Lava, and Kusa. The cast also includes Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas, Ronit Roy, and others
Jai Lava Kusa
Image: IMDb
Aadi
Image: IMDb
Directed by VV Vinayak, it is the story of Aadi (Jr NTR), who finds many obstacles in avenging his father's death. As he attempts to restore his family's honor, he encounters adversaries
